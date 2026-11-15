How to watch Faroe Islands vs Moldova with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Torsvoellur Stadium

Faroe Islands host Moldova at the Torsvoellur Stadium in Torshavn in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture with real implications for the final standings.

Eydun Klakstein's Faroe Islands side have been the draw specialists of the group, failing to win any of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Slovakia, a result that typifies a campaign built on resilience rather than results.

Moldova arrive in better shape. Lilian Popescu's side beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in their most recent match and have won two of their last five outings, giving them genuine momentum heading into this trip to Torshavn.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League cycle, playing out a 1-1 draw in Chisinau. Moldova will be looking to go one better on the road, while the Faroe Islands will back their home crowd to help them find a first win of the campaign.

In the group standings, Moldova sit second while the Faroe Islands are third, making this a direct contest that could shape the final table before the group stage concludes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Faroe Islands vs Moldova.

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