Today's game between FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns FC will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The CAF Champions League clash between FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns is available to watch live via several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

FAR Rabat host Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, with the Moroccan side desperate to overturn the deficit from the first leg.

The South African champions arrive carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first meeting just days ago, putting FAR in a position where they must score and keep a clean sheet to advance without extra time.

FAR have been inconsistent in domestic competition, picking up two draws and a win across their last three Botola Pro outings before that Champions League defeat. Alexandre Santos needs a reaction from his squad in front of their own supporters.

Sundowns, coached by Miguel Cardoso, have shown they can score freely when the mood takes them — a 7-4 win over Siwelele in the Premier Soccer League earlier this month underlined their attacking threat, even if defensive questions remain.

The South Africans did drop a PSL match against TS Galaxy last time out, so they are not without vulnerability. FAR will look to exploit any tiredness or complacency from a side that knows a draw might be enough.

Both teams sit second in their respective CAF Champions League groups, which adds weight to the knockout implications of this tie.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

FAR Rabat are managed by Alexandre Santos, though no confirmed injury or suspension news is available for the home side ahead of this second leg. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Mamelodi Sundowns head into the match under Miguel Cardoso, with team news similarly unconfirmed — no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FAR Rabat head into this second leg with a mixed recent record, taking two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 1-0 loss to Sundowns in the first leg of this tie, and they have drawn two of their last three domestic games, including a goalless stalemate with Ittihad Tanger. The win over Raja Casablanca and the 2-3 victory at Hassania Agadir show they are capable of producing results when needed. Sundowns, by contrast, have won three of their last five, with that extraordinary 7-4 win over Siwelele their most eye-catching result. They drew 1-1 with Kaizer Chiefs and lost 3-2 to TS Galaxy in between, suggesting their defensive record has been inconsistent despite their attacking output.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is short but closely contested. Their most recent meeting was the first leg of this very tie on May 17, 2026, which Sundowns won 1-0. Before that, the sides met twice in the CAF Champions League during the 2024-25 season, drawing 1-1 on both occasions — once at Sundowns' ground in January 2025 and once at FAR Rabat in December 2024. Across all three recorded meetings, neither side has dominated, with Sundowns holding one win and both teams sharing two draws.

Standings

FAR Rabat currently sit second in Group B of the CAF Champions League, while Mamelodi Sundowns occupy second place in Group C, meaning both clubs have navigated the group stage from the same position in their respective pools.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: