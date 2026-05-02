Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Municipal 22 de Junho

Today's game between Famalicao and Benfica will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Famalicao vs Benfica are listed below. US viewers have two platforms available to catch the action from Vila Nova de Famalicao.

Fubo carries Liga Portugal coverage and is available to subscribers. Fanatiz is a dedicated soccer streaming platform that broadcasts Portuguese football and offers another route to the game.

Famalicao host Benfica at the Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicao in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive sitting second in the standings, locked in a title race that has defined their season. Four wins from their last five league games have put Benfica in a strong position, and the visit to Famalicao represents another chance to apply pressure at the top.

Mourinho himself has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. Reports linking him to a return to Real Madrid have circulated widely, though the Benfica boss has addressed those rumours directly. Whether that noise has any bearing on his squad's focus remains to be seen, but the results have not suffered.

Famalicao come into this match on a mixed run of form. Two wins from their last five Liga Portugal games, with three draws, suggest a side capable of taking points but not yet consistent enough to push for a top-four finish. They held FC Porto to a 2-2 draw in April and claimed a victory at Estoril just days ago, which speaks to a team with genuine competitive quality.

A home fixture against Benfica is never straightforward for sides in Famalicao's position. The head-to-head record heavily favours the visitors, and Mourinho's team will be targeting three points to keep their title challenge on track.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Famalicao vs Benfica live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Famalicao vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Famalicao will be without Rochinha through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no confirmed probable lineup has been provided at this stage.

Benfica are missing J. Veloso through injury. Mourinho's side also have no suspensions to report, and no confirmed projected XI has been released. Further updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 Rochinha Injuries and Suspensions 68 J. Veloso

Form

Famalicao have taken seven points from their last five Liga Portugal matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 0-1 victory away at Estoril on April 26. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Braga and held FC Porto to a 2-2 draw on the road. The three draws across the five matches underline a side that has been difficult to beat but has also struggled to convert opportunities into wins.

Benfica head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five Liga Portugal games and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory over Moreirense on April 25. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Sporting CP 2-1 away and defeated Vitoria de Guimaraes 3-0. Benfica have scored 10 goals across those five matches and conceded two, a record that reflects a side in confident attacking shape and with defensive solidity to match.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in December 2025, when Benfica won 1-0 at home against Famalicao in the Liga Portugal. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Benfica have won three and Famalicao two, with no draws recorded. Benfica have scored nine goals across those five meetings and conceded four, a tally that includes a 4-0 home win in January 2025 and a 3-0 victory in December 2023.

Standings

In the Liga Portugal table, Benfica sit second while Famalicao are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Famalicao vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: