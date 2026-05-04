Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Manchester City will kick-off at May 4, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Everton vs Manchester City are listed below. English-language viewers can watch live on USA Network, with streaming access available through DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language coverage is available on UNIVERSO.

Everton host Manchester City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for either side.

The Toffees arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five league games. A 2-1 defeat to West Ham in their most recent outing extended a difficult run that has left them sitting 11th in the table.

City, by contrast, are in the form of a team with something serious to play for. Pep Guardiola's side have won five consecutive matches across all competitions and sit second in the Premier League, keeping themselves firmly in contention at the top of the table.

The visitors are also in the middle of a congested run-in. City have reportedly expressed frustration with the Premier League over the fixture backlog in the final weeks of the season as they chase a domestic treble, and this trip to Merseyside is another demanding assignment in a relentless schedule.

For Everton, there is the added subplot of facing the club from which Jack Grealish is currently on loan. The England midfielder has been sidelined since January with a serious foot injury and will not feature, though his recovery is reportedly progressing ahead of schedule.

John Stones, who confirmed his departure from City at the end of the season after a decade at the club, will be motivated to finish his final weeks as a City player on a high. His experience and leadership could prove valuable in what promises to be a difficult away assignment.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Everton will be without Beto, Jack Grealish, and Jarrad Branthwaite through injury. Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, has been sidelined since January with a serious foot injury, though he is not expected to feature in any case. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester City are also dealing with absentees, with Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Josko Gvardiol all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for either side, and no projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Everton have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to West Ham, and they also fell 1-2 to Liverpool in their previous home fixture. The solitary win in this sequence came against Chelsea, a commanding 3-0 victory in March.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding just three. Their most recent result was a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Southampton, and they also beat Arsenal 2-1 and thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in the Premier League during this run. City have kept momentum across both domestic competitions throughout this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on October 18, 2025, when Manchester City beat Everton 2-0 in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, City have won four and drawn one, with Everton failing to record a victory. City have scored nine goals in those five matches, while Everton have managed just two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit second while Everton are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: