Today's game between Estudiantes and Independiente Medellin will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes vs Independiente Medellin are listed below. The match is available to watch across several platforms depending on your location.

Estudiantes host Independiente Medellin in Group A of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides needing points to strengthen their positions in a tight table. The two clubs have already met once in this group campaign, drawing 1-1 in Medellin back in April.

Estudiantes arrive at this fixture in difficult form. Alexander Medina's side have lost two of their last five matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Flamengo in their most recent Copa Libertadores outing on May 21. Three draws from the run tell the story of a team that has been hard to beat but unable to close out results.

Medellin, by contrast, head into this game with some confidence after beating Cusco FC 2-3 away in the Copa Libertadores on May 21. Alejandro Restrepo's side have won two and drawn one of their last five matches, though back-to-back losses to Flamengo and Aguilas Doradas earlier in the sequence show they are not without vulnerability.

In the group standings, Estudiantes sit second and Medellin third. A win for either side could shift the dynamic considerably with the group phase reaching its decisive stretch.

Medellin showed in their first meeting with Estudiantes that they are capable of frustrating and disrupting opponents. That 1-1 draw in April gave them a point on the road, and they will arrive in Argentina knowing a positive result could put real pressure on the home side.

Estudiantes have the home advantage and will look to impose themselves, but their recent form demands improvement. Medina's squad must find a way to turn draws into wins if they are to keep pace with Flamengo at the top of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Independiente Medellin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Estudiantes head into this fixture without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns, with coach Alexander Medina set to name a projected XI featuring Fernando Muslera in goal, a back four of Gaston Benedetti, Santiago Nunez, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, and Eric Meza, and Edwuin Cetre, Ezequiel Piovi, Mikel Amondarain, and Fabricio Perez in midfield, with Guido Carrillo and Facundo Farias leading the attack.

Independiente Medellin are also without reported injuries or suspensions heading into this match. Coach Alejandro Restrepo's projected XI shows Eder Chaux in goal, with Frank Fabra, Daniel Londono, Leyser Chaverra, and Jose Ortiz in defence, Didier Moreno, Halam Loboa, Baldomero Perlaza, and Francisco Chaverra in midfield, and Yony Gonzalez and Francisco Fydriszewski up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Estudiantes have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores on May 21, continuing a run that also included a 0-1 defeat to Racing Club in the Liga Profesional. Their sole win in the sequence came away at Club Atletico Platense, a 2-0 victory on May 3. Two Copa Libertadores draws, including a 1-1 stalemate with Cusco FC and a 1-1 result against Flamengo, round out the five-game stretch.

Independiente Medellin's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at Cusco FC in the Copa Libertadores on May 21, a strong away performance that followed a 1-1 cup draw with Orsomarso. Before that, Medellin beat Fortaleza FC 1-0 in the cup but suffered a heavy 0-3 loss to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores and were beaten 1-2 by Aguilas Doradas in the Colombian Primera A.





Head-to-Head Record

EST Last match IME 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Independiente Medellin 1 - 1 Estudiantes 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to one meeting in the available data. The most recent encounter came on April 9, 2026, when Independiente Medellin and Estudiantes drew 1-1 in Medellin in the Copa Libertadores group stage. That result means neither side has an edge from their only recorded meeting, and this fixture will be the second between them in the current group campaign.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Estudiantes currently sit second and Independiente Medellin are third, making this a direct contest between two sides with qualification ambitions firmly intact.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Independiente Medellin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: