Today's game between Estonia and Faroe Islands will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 11:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estonia vs Faroe Islands are listed below.

Estonia host the Faroe Islands in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to fine-tune their squads outside of competitive action.

Estonia arrive at this game having endured a mixed run of results. A 2-0 defeat to Rwanda in their most recent outing was a setback, though they had shown enough in earlier fixtures to suggest they remain a competitive outfit at this level.

The Faroe Islands, by contrast, come into this match with genuine momentum behind them. They have posted back-to-back wins in their last two games, including a victory over San Marino in late March, and their World Cup qualifying campaign produced some eye-catching performances last autumn.

This friendly gives both coaches the chance to experiment with their squads and test tactical ideas ahead of future competitive commitments. For Estonia, there is a point to prove on home soil after that recent loss.

For the Faroe Islands, maintaining their positive run of form will be the priority. They have shown they can grind out results against varied opposition, and they will look to bring that same mentality here.

Read on for full details on how to watch Estonia vs Faroe Islands live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Estonia vs Faroe Islands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news is currently available for either Estonia or the Faroe Islands ahead of this friendly. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups on record for the home side. The same applies to the Faroe Islands, with no squad updates published at this stage. Further information will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release their selections.

Form

Estonia have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Rwanda in a friendly in March 2026. They did claim a 1-1 draw against Kenya in the same international window, with the result counting as a win on penalties. Earlier in the cycle, they beat Cyprus 4-2 away from home but were beaten 4-1 by Norway in World Cup qualifying. Across those five games, Estonia scored nine goals and conceded nine.

The Faroe Islands have been in stronger form, winning three of their last five matches with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away to San Marino in March 2026. They also beat Kazakhstan 1-0 and Montenegro 4-0 in the autumn, though a 3-1 loss to Croatia in World Cup qualifying showed the gap that still exists against top-tier European opposition. The Faroe Islands scored eight goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2024, when Estonia won 4-1 in a friendly. Across the four previous encounters on record, Estonia hold the better overall record, having also won 2-1 at home in an August 2010 European Championship qualifier and 4-3 in a 2008 friendly. The Faroe Islands' sole win in this dataset came in June 2011, when they beat Estonia 2-0 in a European Championship qualifier.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estonia vs Faroe Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: