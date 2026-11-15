How to watch Estonia vs Bulgaria with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 12:00 A Le Coq Arena

Estonia host Bulgaria at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this fixture.

Jurgen Henn's Estonia have been one of the more consistent sides in the group. They arrive unbeaten across their last five Nations League matches, a run that includes wins over Luxembourg and a recent away victory that kept them firmly in second place.

Bulgaria arrive in poor form. Atanas Ribarski's side suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Iceland in their most recent outing, a result that leaves their Nations League campaign in serious trouble. They sit third in the group and need points urgently.

The two sides drew 0-0 when they met earlier in the campaign, but Estonia will feel they have the edge at home given Bulgaria's recent collapse against Iceland.

Bulgaria's troubles in front of goal and at the back make this a difficult trip. Estonia will look to press that advantage on their own turf.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

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