LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Real Sociedad will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Fubo and ESPN Select are the designated broadcasters for this LaLiga fixture in the United States. US viewers can watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live on TV or via live stream through either platform.

Espanyol host Real Sociedad at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that brings two mid-table clubs together as the season moves into its final stretch.

Manolo Gonzalez's Espanyol head into this game with back-to-back wins to their name. A 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao and a 1-2 triumph at Osasuna have injected some late-season momentum into a side that had looked inconsistent for much of the campaign.

Real Sociedad arrive in a more uncertain state. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have not won in four of their last five LaLiga outings, drawing three times and losing once, with their most recent result a 3-4 defeat at Valencia that will have done little for confidence.

Both clubs sit close together in the table, with Real Sociedad in tenth and Espanyol in eleventh. The gap is minimal, and three points for either side would do little to reshape the standings dramatically at this stage.

Espanyol will be without a handful of players through injury and suspension, while Real Sociedad also travel with their own absentee concerns. Neither squad is at full strength, which adds an unpredictable edge to a game that both sides will want to finish the season on a positive note.

For US viewers looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez is without Kike Garcia and Javier Puado through injury, while Pol Lozano serves a suspension. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and updates will be added closer to the match if the situation changes.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is missing Jon Gorrotxategi and Alvaro Odriozola through injury. No suspensions are listed for the away side, and no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Espanyol have won two of their last five LaLiga matches, drawing one and losing two, for a W2 D1 L2 record. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Osasuna on May 17, following a 2-0 home victory over Athletic Bilbao on May 13. Earlier in the run, they lost 2-1 to Sevilla, fell 0-2 to Real Madrid, and drew 0-0 with Levante. Espanyol scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Real Sociedad have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 defeat at Valencia on May 17, and they also drew 1-1 with Girona and 2-2 with Real Betis in that run. A 1-0 defeat to Sevilla and a 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano complete the picture. Real Sociedad scored ten goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, a record that reflects both their attacking output and their defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 24, 2025, when Real Sociedad and Espanyol drew 2-2 in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Real Sociedad claimed a 2-1 home win over Espanyol in February 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, Real Sociedad hold the edge with three wins, while Espanyol have taken one victory, and one match has ended level.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Sociedad sit tenth and Espanyol are placed eleventh, with both clubs separated by a single position in the mid-table standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: