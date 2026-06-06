Friendlies - Friendlies Raymond James Stadium

Today's game between England and New Zealand will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

England vs New Zealand is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England take on New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in an international friendly, as Thomas Tuchel's side continue their final preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions head into this fixture with questions still swirling around the squad. Tuchel's 26-man tournament selection has drawn scrutiny, with debate raging over his defensive choices and the battle for the number 10 shirt between Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers.

Kobbie Mainoo is among those in camp, the Manchester United midfielder having credited his club manager with reviving his international prospects after earning his place in the final squad. Ollie Watkins also arrives in form, having used a spell out of the squad earlier in the year as motivation to force his way back into contention.

New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive in Tampa on the back of a bruising 4-0 defeat to Haiti — a result that will concern coach Darren Bazeley ahead of their World Cup group-stage opener against Iran on June 15. Chris Wood made history that night in Fort Lauderdale, becoming the most-capped player in New Zealand men's football history, but the milestone was overshadowed by a poor team display.

The All Whites have struggled for consistency in recent friendlies and face a significant step up in class against an England side preparing to compete at the sport's biggest tournament. Despite their troubles, New Zealand will be determined to show something positive before the World Cup begins.

One player to watch in the England setup is Alex Scott. The Bournemouth midfielder has been called into the warm-up camp despite not making the final 26-man World Cup squad, with Tuchel expected to hand him his senior debut across these preparatory fixtures.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch England vs New Zealand, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch England vs New Zealand with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable starting XI for England ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed at this stage. The head coach is expected to use this friendly to assess options across his squad, with fringe players likely to feature alongside established names.

Darren Bazeley's New Zealand side are similarly without confirmed lineup information, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported. Updates for both teams will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Japan in a friendly, while a 1-1 draw with Uruguay preceded that. Before the March international window, the Three Lions won three consecutive World Cup qualifiers, including a 5-0 victory away to Latvia and a 2-0 win over Serbia.

New Zealand have won one and lost four of their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 4-0 loss to Haiti, a result that followed a 4-1 win over Chile in March. The All Whites also lost to Finland (2-0), Ecuador (2-0), and Colombia (2-1) in that run, conceding ten goals across those four defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between England and New Zealand. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs New Zealand today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: