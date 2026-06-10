Today's game between England and Costa Rica will kick-off at Jun 10, 2026, 4:00 PM.

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England vs Costa Rica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England face Costa Rica in an international friendly at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando as Thomas Tuchel's side put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions arrive in Florida with focus and scrutiny in equal measure. A narrow 1-0 win over New Zealand in their most recent outing gave Tuchel little cause for celebration, with the England manager publicly criticising his players for straying from their tactical structure in the first half.

Harry Kane leads the line for England and arrives at this tournament in the form of his life after a prolific season for Bayern Munich. The captain's ability to stay sharp and disciplined in the final third will be central to England's ambitions, with Roy Keane among those urging him to resist the temptation to drop deep and instead remain a constant threat inside the box.

Declan Rice has been confirmed as England's vice-captain for the World Cup, with the Arsenal midfielder having joined the squad at their Florida training base. His role alongside Kane will be critical as Tuchel looks to impose structure on a group that showed signs of individual expression against New Zealand.

Costa Rica arrive under Miguel Herrera in poor recent form, having lost to Colombia in their last outing and suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Iran in March. They are unlikely to trouble England significantly, but Tuchel will want a composed, organised performance from his squad ahead of the tournament opener.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch England vs Costa Rica, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch England vs Costa Rica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for England ahead of the Costa Rica friendly, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the squad. With the World Cup beginning on June 11, Tuchel is expected to use this match to assess his options and manage player workloads carefully.

Miguel Herrera's Costa Rica squad also has no confirmed lineup, with no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the fixture. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-World Cup friendly, a result Tuchel described as unconvincing despite the three points. Prior to that, England fell to a 1-0 defeat against Japan in March and drew 1-1 with Uruguay. Their two preceding results were convincing World Cup qualifying wins, 2-0 against Serbia and 2-0 away at Albania. Across those five matches, England scored six goals and conceded three.

Costa Rica have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five games, with their record reading one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to Colombia in a friendly on June 1. They also suffered a 5-0 defeat to Iran in March, though they drew 2-2 with Jordan in the same international window. In CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, they drew 0-0 with Honduras and lost 1-0 to Haiti. Costa Rica scored four goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last 2 matches CRC 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins England 2 - 0 Costa Rica

Costa Rica 0 - 0 England 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded recent history. The most recent fixture took place on June 7, 2018, in a friendly, with England winning 2-0. Before that, the teams met at the 2014 World Cup on June 24, 2014, with Costa Rica holding England to a 0-0 draw. England lead the head-to-head record across these two meetings, with one win and one draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Costa Rica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: