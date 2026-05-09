LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Deportivo Alaves will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 8:00 AM.

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US viewers can watch Elche vs Deportivo Alaves live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming services, you may run into geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to connect through a server in a supported country, bypass those restrictions, and watch the match live as normal.

Elche host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Elche arrive in reasonable form by recent standards. Three wins from their last five LaLiga outings — including a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in April — have given the club confidence, and they will be looking to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

The defeat to Celta Vigo last weekend, however, was a reminder of the inconsistency that has defined much of their campaign. Elche sit 14th in LaLiga and cannot afford to let results slip with the bottom of the table still close enough to cause concern.

Alaves arrive under pressure. Luis Garcia Plaza's side are 18th in the standings, and their survival hopes depend on picking up points wherever possible. A 2-4 defeat at Athletic Bilbao last time out did nothing to ease the anxiety around the club.

That result ended a brief positive run for Alaves, who had beaten Mallorca 2-1 and showed enough in draws against Real Sociedad and Osasuna to suggest they are capable of competing. The question is whether they can translate that into a result on the road.

With Alaves fighting to avoid relegation and Elche eager to cement their mid-table standing, this is a fixture with genuine consequences. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Elche vs Deportivo Alaves, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Elche vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Elche will be without A. Boayar and R. Mir through injury for this fixture, while no suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: M. Dituro; J. Donald, T. Morente, D. Affengruber, P. Bigas; A. Pedrosa, G. Villar, M. Aguado; A. Febas, A. Silva, A. Rodriguez.

Deportivo Alaves have no injury concerns listed but will be without C. Alena, who is suspended. Their projected XI is: A. Sivera; J. Otto, A. Rebbach, V. Parada, A. Perez; N. Tenaglia, P. Ibanez, A. Blanco; D. Suarez, I. Diabate, A. Martinez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Elche head into this match with a W3 D0 L2 record from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Celta Vigo on May 3, which interrupted a run of three straight wins. That winning sequence included a 1-2 victory at Real Oviedo and a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, the latter standing out as a statement result. Elche also beat Valencia 1-0 during the run. Their only other defeat came away at Rayo Vallecano.

Deportivo Alaves have a W1 D2 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-4 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on May 2. Before that, they beat Mallorca 2-1 and drew 3-3 with Real Sociedad. A 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid and a 2-2 draw with Osasuna complete the picture. Alaves have scored nine goals and conceded 12 across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 5, 2025, when Deportivo Alaves beat Elche 3-1 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Elche won 3-1 at home against Alaves in a LaLiga fixture in February 2022, and Alaves claimed a 1-0 home win in October 2021. Across the last five competitive meetings in the dataset, each side has recorded two wins, with Alaves also winning 2-0 in a LaLiga fixture in May 2021.

Standings

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit 14th while Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: