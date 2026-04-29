Today's game between El Paso Locomotive FC and FC Tulsa will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 9:00 PM.

This match is available to watch live in the United States via ESPN Select. You can access the stream through the ESPN platform using the link provided.

El Paso Locomotive FC host FC Tulsa in a USL Championship fixture that carries real weight at opposite ends of the Western Conference table.

El Paso come into this one sitting third in the Western standings, a position that reflects a side with genuine ambitions for the postseason. Their home form has been a foundation for that push, and they will want to build on it against a visitor struggling to find consistency.

FC Tulsa, tenth in the West, arrive needing a result to avoid drifting further from the playoff picture. Their recent run has been difficult, and a trip to face one of the conference's stronger sides will test their resolve.

El Paso's campaign has not been without turbulence. A heavy defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup and a loss to San Antonio FC in league play are reminders that this squad is not without vulnerabilities, even if their overall trajectory points upward.

Tulsa, for their part, have shown they can grind out results when the moment demands it, though their form across competitions has been patchy. A win on the road would do much to steady their season.

This fixture has a history of tight margins. The two sides have met frequently in recent years, and the pattern has leaned toward draws and narrow scorelines rather than open affairs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this USL Championship clash.

How to watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs FC Tulsa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for El Paso Locomotive FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

The same applies to FC Tulsa, with no team news confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest information as it becomes available before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

El Paso have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, giving them a W3-D0-L2 record over that stretch. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win over Orange County SC in the USL League One Cup, continuing a run that also included a commanding 4-0 road victory against Hartford Athletic in the league. Those wins are offset by a 2-3 defeat to San Antonio FC in USL Championship play and a 4-1 loss to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup, suggesting the side can be exposed when the opposition raises its level. Across the five matches, El Paso scored 11 goals but conceded nine, pointing to an attack-minded side that has not always been secure at the back.

FC Tulsa's recent form makes for difficult reading, with just one win from their last five matches across competitions, leaving them at W1-D1-L3. That solitary win came against San Antonio FC in the US Open Cup back in early April, and since then Tulsa have drawn once and lost three times, including a 4-0 defeat to St. Louis City and a 1-1 loss on penalties to One Knoxville SC in their most recent game. They drew 1-1 with Oakland Roots SC in their last USL Championship outing. Tulsa have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding seven, and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when El Paso hosted Tulsa in the USL Championship in October 2025, continuing a series defined by close margins. Across the last five encounters in the competition, neither side has managed to pull clear, with the record showing two draws, two Tulsa wins, and one El Paso victory. The only match in that run decided by more than a single goal was a 2-2 draw in April 2023, underlining how tightly contested this fixture tends to be.

Standings

In the USL Championship Western Conference, El Paso Locomotive FC currently sit third while FC Tulsa are tenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs FC Tulsa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: