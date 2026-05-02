Bundesliga - Bundesliga Deutsche Bank Park

Today's game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV are listed below. ESPN Select is broadcasting this Bundesliga fixture in the USA, and you can watch live via the ESPN platform.

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hamburger SV at Deutsche Bank Park in a Bundesliga fixture that matters to both clubs for contrasting reasons. Frankfurt are pushing to finish the season with a respectable position in the top half, while HSV find themselves deep in a battle to avoid the wrong end of the table.

Frankfurt head into this game on a patchy run. Dino Toppmöller's side drew 1-1 with Augsburg last weekend, a result that followed a 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig and came after a 1-2 win at Wolfsburg. The Eagles have shown they can collect points, but they have not done so with any real consistency in recent weeks.

Off the pitch, Frankfurt continue to attract attention. The club has been linked with Real Madrid defensive prospect Victor Valdepenas, with sporting director Markus Krösche reportedly tracking the young defender. American businessman John Textor has also publicly expressed ambition to take over the club, adding a layer of off-field noise to an already complicated end to the campaign.

HSV arrive at Deutsche Bank Park in poor shape. Daniel Thioune's side have taken just one point from their last three Bundesliga matches, losing to Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen, and VfB Stuttgart, the latter a chastening 4-0 defeat. They have not won in their last five league games, and the pressure is mounting in Hamburg.

Adding to the distraction, goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes has been placed on Bayern Munich's shortlist for a summer move, with reports suggesting the 33-year-old's candidacy is growing stronger. For a club in HSV's current position, that is the last kind of story they need circulating.

Frankfurt sit seventh in the Bundesliga table, while HSV are down in 15th. Three points here would be significant for the hosts and potentially damaging for the visitors.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Frankfurt are without Jessic Ngankam Bahoya and J. Grahl through injury, while Robin Doan is suspended and will play no part. No projected XI has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

HSV travel to Frankfurt missing Ludovit Vuskovic, Felix Dickes, and Yussuf Poulsen through injury. Patrick Otele is suspended and also unavailable. As with Frankfurt, no projected XI has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Frankfurt's last five Bundesliga matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Augsburg, and they were beaten 3-1 by RB Leipzig in the match before that. Their only win in the sequence came away at Wolfsburg, where they won 1-2. Frankfurt have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings, with two of the five matches ending level.

HSV have not won any of their last five Bundesliga games, collecting just one draw and suffering four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 loss to Hoffenheim, and they were beaten 3-1 by Werder Bremen before that. The heaviest result in the run was a 4-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart. HSV have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, a return that reflects the difficulties they have faced in this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in December 2025, when the fixture ended 1-1 in Hamburg. Before that, the sides had not met in the Bundesliga since May 2018, when Frankfurt won 3-0 at home. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Frankfurt hold the stronger record, winning three to HSV's none, with two draws. HSV's last win in the series came in December 2017, when they beat Frankfurt 1-2 at the Volksparkstadion.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Eintracht Frankfurt currently sit seventh, while Hamburger SV are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: