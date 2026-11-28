East Carolina Pirates vs Florida Atlantic Owls live streams

East Carolina Pirates vs Florida Atlantic Owls kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Florida Atlantic hits the road to face East Carolina on November 28, 2026, with both programs looking to secure a crucial late-season victory and valuable momentum heading into the winter. As these conference foes battle down the stretch, fans hoping to catch every snap live can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers looking to catch all the hard-hitting action without a traditional cable package.

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on ESPN+, making it simple for cord-cutters to stream the action directly from smart TVs, mobile devices, or streaming sticks. Viewers can access the network through the ESPN app by logging in with their subscription credentials or by adding the service to their preferred digital streaming hub.

Both teams enter this late-November clash eager to execute their offensive game plans and shore up their defensive front lines. With regional pride and crucial conference positioning on the line, expect both coaching staffs to dig deep into their playbooks to secure a definitive victory before the regular season concludes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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