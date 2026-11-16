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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoDominica
team-logoCayman Islands
Watch it on ViX
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Dominica vs. Cayman Islands live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Dominica vs Cayman Islands
Dominica
Cayman Islands
CONCACAF Nations League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Dominica vs Cayman Islands in live CONCACAF Nations League action today.

How to watch Dominica vs Cayman Islands with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6

Dominica take on Cayman Islands in Group 1 of League B in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table heading into this fixture.

Dominica have endured a difficult campaign and arrive here without a win in their last four matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to Puerto Rico, extending a run that has seen them ship goals at an alarming rate.

Cayman Islands have fared little better. They lost all four of their completed Nations League matches, including a 6-0 defeat to Guyana on November 12, and have yet to score in their last three outings.

The two sides met earlier in this same group stage, playing out a goalless draw on September 25. That result remains the only point either team has taken from a head-to-head encounter in this competition.

With both teams rooted near the foot of the standings, this match carries real weight for whichever side can find a way to win. Read on for full details on how to watch live.

Team news & squads

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