Watch Detroit Lions vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Detroit Lions vs New York Jets kick-off time
The Detroit Lions host the New York Jets at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 27.
How to watch Detroit Lions vs New York Jets
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Detroit Lions vs New York Jets Team News
Detroit Lions Team News
The Lions are receiving a massive boost to their offensive line but will face critical depth tests in their defensive backfield.
- Offensive Line Reinforcements: Tackle Blake Miller (knee), left guard Christian Mahogany (hip), and lineman Tate Ratledge (elbow) are all expected to play after being cleared by head coach Dan Campbell.
- Secondary Crisis: Safety Thomas Harper (ankle) has been ruled out. He joins Avonte Maddox (season-ending IR), Brian Branch (PUP), and Kerby Joseph (PUP) on the sidelines, forcing Christian Izien and rookie Keith Abney into prominent roles.
- Interior Line Losses: Guard Ben Bartch (foot) is officially out. Defensive tackle David Onyemata is out long-term following core muscle surgery.
New York Jets Team News
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, returning to Detroit where he served as defensive coordinator, faces severe absences on defense and special teams.
- Star Safety Out: All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) did not practice all week and has been ruled out.
- Passing Game Concerns: Starting tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) is out. Dynamic wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is questionable after a bizarre jersey-catch injury in practice, leaving Geno Smith searching for targets behind Garrett Wilson.
- Front Seven & Special Teams Hits: Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quad) is out. Running back Kene Nwangwu (back) is doubtful. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot) remains questionable.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks