Watch Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Ford Field

The Detroit Lions will host the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) on Sunday, 13 September 2026, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Head coach Dan Campbell will lead his Lions squad against his former team in front of an electric home crowd in Detroit.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions enter Week 1 largely healthy on their active roster, though they are missing significant pieces from earlier offseason designations.

Active Roster Absences: No active players missed the estimated Wednesday session.

Limited in Practice:

Christian Izien (DB): Nursing a groin injury from training camp.

Derrick Moore (EDGE): Limited with a hamstring issue.

Mekhi Wingo (DL): Managing a groin injury.

Full Participants: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder (hamstring), linebacker Trevor Nowaske (knee), cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle), cornerback Keith Abney II (hand), and safety Thomas Harper (ankle) are all tracking well and estimated as full participants.

Major Reserve/PUP Lists: Starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will miss the opening stretch of the season. Staff note they are "crushing rehab", but they are ineligible for Sunday.

Offensive Line Shift: Center Cade Mays is out with a broken wrist bone. Newly acquired Juice Scruggs is slated to start at center against the Saints.

Clean Bill of Health: Star tight end Sam LaPorta (recovering from November 2025 back surgery and a camp hip issue) is completely off the injury report and fully ready to go.

New Orleans Saints Team News

First-year Saints head coach Kellen Moore faces much steeper injury hurdles, particularly with elite veterans and depth pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

Did Not Participate (DNP):

Cameron Jordan (EDGE): The franchise icon did not practice due to a hamstring injury suffered in training camp and is currently listed as out for Sunday.

Oscar Delp (TE): Held out of Wednesday's session with a lingering hamstring strain.

Audric Estime (RB): Sidelined with a thigh injury.

Limited / Key Return:

Alvin Kamara (RB): In a massive boost for the Saints, Kamara returned to practice as a limited participant. He had been sidelined for three weeks with a sprained MCL.

Injured Reserve (IR) Blows: The team is navigating significant depth issues, having already placed defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, running back Ty Chandler, and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on Injured Reserve.

Roster Shuffling: The Saints finalized their roster after adding kicker Daniel Carlson, running back Zamir White, and defensive disrupter Colby Wooden over the last fortnight.

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