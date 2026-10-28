How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

1 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Ford Field

The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) in an all NFC North clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

With the 49ers and the Chiefs suffering Week 7 losses, the Minnesota Vikings (6-0) are left as the only unbeaten side this season. They look to make it a clean sweep against divisional rivals, having seen off the Packers and the Bears earlier in the campaign. However, the Lions are 3-0 at home and are coming off a morale-boosting victory over Green Bay at Ford Field.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

Detroit Lions Team News

The big story for Detroit is managing workloads and a few new knocks following their Week 7 victory. Head coach Dan Campbell utilized Wednesday as a heavy rest day, though one specific injury stands out.

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB) : Did Not Practice (DNP) due to a new shoulder injury. While Gibbs had an awkward slide in Week 7, this shoulder issue is being monitored closely. However, the team has not indicated a high level of panic yet.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) : DNP due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 7. Campbell stated that St. Brown's absence from the main practice portion was planned, and the expectation is for him to return to the field.

Kerby Joseph (S) : Limited Participation (LP). In fantastic news for the Lions secondary, the All-Pro safety returned to practice as the team officially opened his 21-day practice window to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Veteran Rest Days : Defensive mainstays Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and DJ Wonnum, alongside elite tackle Penei Sewell, were all given a standard Wednesday rest day and are expected to be full-goers later in the week.

Other Knocks : Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) and running back Jacob Saylors (neck) were limited. Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams sat out with an illness.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The Vikings enter the showdown looking to protect their perfect record but are dealing with crucial injuries across their offensive unit.

Aaron Jones Sr. (RB) : DNP with a ongoing knee injury. Jones re-aggravated the issue late in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Head coach Kevin O'Connell labeled him day-to-day but noted the team is formulating backfield contingency plans. Jordan Mason (thumb) will see an increased load if Jones is limited.

Joe Huber (G) : DNP with knee soreness. Huber has been starting at left guard following Donovan Jackson's season-ending meniscus surgery. The team expects Trevor Keegan and rookie Caleb Tiernan to take first-team repetitions if Huber cannot go.

Brian O'Neill (T) : LP while dealing with a knee injury. His status will be heavily monitored as protecting Kyler Murray from Detroit's defensive front remains a top priority.

T.J. Hockenson (TE) : Fully healthy and commanding a massive target share from Kyler Murray. He remains a vital focal point against a Detroit defense that has historically struggled to contain elite tight ends.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



