How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Ford Field

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) in an all NFC North clash, during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

Despite the Lions and the Packers currently filling the bottom two spots in the NFC North, both hold positive records. While Detroit look to maintain their 100% home record, Green Bay aim to extend their winning streak to four.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Team News

Green Bay Packers Team News

The Packers face severe depth issues at linebacker after a freak practice collision on Thursday. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that defensive captain and starting linebacker, Zaire Franklin, took a knee to the shin and has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

With standout linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper, already on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, the Packers will be forced to lean on backups Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper to start against Detroit’s heavy rushing attack

Quarterback Jordan Love (back) fully participated in practice and carries no injury designation. Similarly, star receivers Christian Watson (ankle), Matthew Golden (shoulder), and Savion Williams (ankle) have been removed from the final status report and are completely cleared to play.

OUT : Zaire Franklin (LB) (Shin)

QUESTIONABLE : Aaron Banks (LG) (Knee/Toe), Bo Melton (WR) (Back), Benjamin St-Juste (CB) (Hamstring), Jordon Riley (DT) (Achilles - currently in 21-day practice window to return from IR)

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions enter the matchup exceptionally healthy coming off their bye week, boasting a virtually clean bill of health. The headline news for Detroit is the imminent return of two crucial starters slated to make their respective season debuts. Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch is expected to step onto the field for the first time since rupturing his Achilles nearly 11 months ago.

Additionally, high-profile free-agent signing Cade Mays (wrist) is off the injury list and is fully expected to start at center, moving Juice Scruggs to a backup role as Dan Campbell prioritises putting his best five offensive linemen on the field.

QUESTIONABLE : Brian Branch (S) (Achilles), Cade Mays (C) (Wrist), Rock Ya-Sin (CB) (Hamstring) - Note: Both Branch and Mays fully participated in practice and are widely expected to play.

UNRESTRICTED : All other 51 players on the active roster practiced fully without issues.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



