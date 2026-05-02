Today's game between Detroit City FC and Louisville City FC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Detroit City FC vs Louisville City FC are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via CBS Sports Network, with streaming alternatives through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Detroit City FC host Louisville City FC in a USL Championship Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Louisville arrive as the Eastern Conference's top side, carrying the confidence of a team that has found consistency across multiple competitions this spring. Their recent run includes wins over Sporting JAX and Austin FC, and they come into this match with momentum firmly on their side.

Detroit, sitting third in the East, have had a more uneven few weeks. Back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Chicago Fire FC have checked their rhythm, and Le Rouge will be looking to rediscover the form that saw them grind out results earlier in the month.

The two clubs know each other well. These sides have met four times in the past year alone, with Detroit winning the most recent encounter in Louisville last November. That result will not be lost on either dugout.

A home crowd at Detroit's ground adds another layer to a fixture that has genuine implications for how the Eastern Conference table takes shape. For everything you need to watch the game, read on.

How to watch Detroit City FC vs Louisville City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Detroit City FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Louisville City FC have also not released team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data are available. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Detroit City FC have picked up two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the USL Championship. They also fell 1-2 to Chicago Fire FC in the US Open Cup, though earlier in the run they beat Sporting JAX 1-0 and held Rhode Island FC to a goalless draw. Detroit have scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Louisville City FC have been in strong form, winning three of their last five and losing just once. Their most recent match produced a 3-1 win over Fort Wayne in the USL League One Cup, following a 1-0 USL Championship victory against Sporting JAX. They also beat Austin FC 2-1 in the US Open Cup. A 3-3 draw with Loudoun United and a 0-2 loss to Charleston Battery are the only blemishes in that run. Louisville have scored nine goals and conceded seven across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 1, 2025, when Detroit City FC won 1-0 away at Louisville City FC in the USL Championship. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Louisville hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Detroit's two, including a 5-1 victory at home in May 2024. Detroit's wins in that stretch came on the road on both occasions.

Standings

In the USL Championship Eastern Conference table, Louisville City FC sit first while Detroit City FC are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Detroit City FC vs Louisville City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: