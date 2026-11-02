How to watch Derby County vs Norwich City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Pride Park

Derby County host Norwich City at Pride Park in a Championship fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their respective seasons.

John Eustace's Derby side are in a difficult stretch. They sit 23rd in the Championship table and have won none of their last five league matches, a run that has raised real pressure on the squad heading into this home game.

Norwich arrive in a steadier position, sitting 15th under Philippe Clement. The Canaries have won two of their last five, and back-to-back victories over Watford and Charlton Athletic have offered some momentum heading into the trip to Derbyshire.

For Derby, Pride Park needs to become a fortress again. Their recent home record has offered little comfort, and with the club deep in a relegation battle, points at home are no longer optional.

Norwich, for their part, will be looking to build on that recent upturn rather than slip back into inconsistency. Three defeats in five is still a concern, but the back-to-back wins have changed the mood around Carrow Road.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes on both sides of the pitch. Derby need a result to ease relegation fears; Norwich need a win to push into the top half.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Derby County vs Norwich City.

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