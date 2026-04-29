Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Montevideo City Torque will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Riestra vs Montevideo City Torque are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal. Make sure to check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Deportivo Riestra host Montevideo City Torque in a Copa Sudamericana group stage fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Riestra have endured a difficult run of form and arrive into this game under pressure. Three defeats in their last four outings, including losses to Gremio and Talleres, have left them in a precarious position in Group F.

They did arrest the slide with a 2-0 win over Independiente in the Liga Profesional last week, a result that will have offered some relief, but consistency has been hard to come by this season.

Montevideo City Torque come into this fixture as group leaders and in considerably better shape. Three wins from their last five matches include a 4-1 demolition of Boston River and a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Palestino.

Torque also beat Gremio 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month, a result that speaks to their capacity to perform on the continental stage.

For Riestra, this is a match they cannot afford to treat lightly. Torque sit top of Group F and will be looking to extend their advantage with a positive result on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Montevideo City Torque with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Deportivo Riestra ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Montevideo City Torque also have no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. No probable lineup has been submitted for the away side. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo Riestra have taken four points from their last five matches, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Independiente in the Liga Profesional on April 24. That victory followed three straight losses, including a 2-0 defeat to Talleres and a 1-0 loss to Gremio in the Copa Sudamericana. Across the five matches, Riestra scored three goals and conceded four.

Montevideo City Torque have collected ten points from their last five outings, winning three, drawing one, and losing one. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 win over Boston River in the Primera Division on April 24. They also beat Palestino 2-0 and Gremio 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana during that run. Their only defeat came against Albion, losing 1-0 in the Primera Division. Torque scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Deportivo Riestra and Montevideo City Torque. Further information will be added if it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Montevideo City Torque currently sit top of the table in first place, while Deportivo Riestra are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Montevideo City Torque today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: