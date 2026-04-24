Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Independiente will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Deportivo Riestra host Independiente in a Liga Profesional fixture that pits two clubs in very different moments of form against each other.

Riestra arrive into this game in poor shape. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding without reply on multiple occasions and struggling to find any consistency in front of goal.

Independiente, by contrast, have been building momentum. Three wins from their last five matches include a 3-1 victory over Defensa y Justicia and a 1-0 win against Racing Club, results that point to a side growing in confidence.

The visitors also drew 1-1 with Boca Juniors in their most recent Liga Profesional outing, a result that underlines their ability to compete against the division's stronger sides.

Riestra will need to rediscover the kind of form that saw them reach the top of their Clausura group. Right now, that version of the team feels distant.

For Independiente, a win here would consolidate their position and keep the pressure on those above them in the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Liga Profesional match.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Independiente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Deportivo Riestra at this stage. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Independiente also have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this time. No probable lineup has been submitted. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo Riestra have taken one point from their last five matches, drawing 0-0 with Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana but losing the other four. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Talleres in the Liga Profesional on April 19. They also lost 1-0 to Gremio in the Copa Sudamericana and fell 2-0 to Union. Across those five matches, Riestra scored just one goal while conceding six.

Independiente have collected ten points from a possible fifteen in their last five matches, winning three, drawing one, and losing one. Their most recent match was a 3-1 win over Defensa y Justicia on April 18. They also beat Racing Club 1-0 and defeated Sportivo Atenas 4-2 in the Copa Argentina. Their only defeat in the run came against Talleres, losing 1-2. Independiente scored ten goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on November 10, 2025, when Independiente won 1-0 at Riestra's ground in the Liga Profesional. Across the four recorded head-to-head matches, Independiente hold two wins to Riestra's one, with one draw. Riestra's sole victory came in a Copa de la Liga Profesional fixture in March 2024, when they won 1-0 at home.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A standings, Deportivo Riestra sit 15th while Independiente are placed 6th. In the Clausura Group A table, both clubs are level at the top, each occupying first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Independiente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: