Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Gremio will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Riestra vs Gremio are listed below. The match is available to watch live through a number of services depending on your location.

If you are travelling abroad and find your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal. Make sure to check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Deportivo Riestra and Gremio meet again in Copa Sudamericana Group F, with both clubs returning to action just weeks after their first encounter in this competition.

Riestra come into this fixture in inconsistent form. The Argentine side drew 0-0 with Lanus in the Liga Profesional last time out, and while they have shown they can beat domestic opposition, their continental campaign has been harder going. A 2-1 win over Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana gave them a boost, but they still sit third in Group F.

Gremio arrive in Buenos Aires as the side in stronger standing within the group. The Brazilian club beat Riestra 1-0 in the reverse fixture in April and have been grinding out results across two competitions, though their recent run has been short on goals.

One name who will be under scrutiny heading into this match is Carlos Vinicius. The former Tottenham striker endured a painful evening in Gremio's Copa Sudamericana fixture against Palestino, missing three penalties in six minutes in a sequence that drew widespread attention.

In the group table, Gremio sit second and Riestra third, meaning this is a fixture with direct implications for who progresses. A win for the home side would tighten the group considerably, while Gremio will be looking to consolidate their position.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live, the TV channel and live stream details are below.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Deportivo Riestra ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gremio have also yet to release official squad information for this match. Injury and suspension details, along with any probable lineup, will be published here as soon as they are confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo Riestra have taken five points from their last five matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Lanus in the Liga Profesional on May 2. That followed a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Montevideo City Torque and a 2-0 league victory over Independiente, though losses to Talleres and Gremio earlier in the run temper that picture.

Gremio have also collected five points from their last five outings, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on May 2, and they also drew 0-0 with Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana. A 1-0 win over Coritiba and a 2-0 victory over Confianca sit alongside a 2-0 defeat to Cruzeiro in that sequence. Gremio have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

DER Last match GRE 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Gremio 1 - 0 Deportivo Riestra 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came in the reverse Copa Sudamericana Group F fixture on April 14, 2026, when Gremio won 1-0 at home. That result gives the Brazilian side the advantage heading into this second encounter between the clubs.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Gremio currently occupy second place while Deportivo Riestra sit third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: