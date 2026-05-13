Today's game between Deportivo Pasto and Tolima will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Pasto vs Tolima are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access this Primera A fixture through Fubo and Fanatiz.

Fubo carries Colombian football coverage and is a solid option for catching this league match. Fanatiz is a dedicated Latin American football streaming service and provides a reliable alternative route to the game.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming platforms, a Virtual Private Network can help you get around geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported country and stream the match as normal through your preferred service.

Deportivo Pasto host Tolima in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the Colombian season.

Pasto come into this match in poor form. They have lost three of their last four league games, including a 1-0 defeat to this same Tolima side just days ago. That run of results has put pressure on their position in the table and makes this a must-respond occasion for the home side.

Tolima, by contrast, arrive with momentum. Their 1-0 win over Pasto on May 9 was part of a broader stretch of activity that includes Copa Libertadores commitments, and they have handled that dual workload with reasonable consistency across recent weeks.

The visitors sit sixth in the Apertura standings, with Pasto in third. Pasto's higher position means there is something to defend, but their current form suggests they have not been playing like a top-three side. Tolima will fancy their chances of compounding that.

These two clubs have met four times in Primera A over the past year, with the results swinging in both directions. The most recent encounter, played just days ago, went to Tolima. Pasto will want to reverse that at home.

Read on for the full breakdown of where to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Tolima, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and team news.

How to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Tolima with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Deportivo Pasto. There are no listed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tolima also have no confirmed squad information available at this time. Injury and suspension details, along with any projected lineup, will be published as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo Pasto have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five matches in the Primera A. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Tolima on May 9. That followed earlier losses to Junior FC (4-3) and Santa Fe (2-1), making it three defeats from their last three outings. Their two wins in the sequence came against CD Jaguares, with a 3-2 scoreline, and against Tolima on April 11 with a 1-0 victory. Pasto scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Tolima have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was the 1-0 win over Deportivo Pasto on May 9. Before that, they beat Nacional 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores on May 7, then drew 1-1 with Deportivo Cali in the league on May 3. A 3-0 Copa Libertadores win over Coquimbo Unido on April 29 was their standout result in the run, with their only defeat coming against Millonarios, 2-0, in the Primera A on April 24. Tolima scored eight goals and conceded two across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on May 9, 2026, when Tolima hosted Deportivo Pasto in the Primera A and won 1-0. The fixture before that, on April 11, 2026, went the other way as Pasto won 1-0 at home. Across the last five recorded meetings, each club has claimed victories, with a cup draw also on record. The most recent home win for Pasto in this sequence came in July 2025, a 3-2 result, while Tolima won 2-0 when hosting in January 2025.

Standings

In the Primera A Apertura, Deportivo Pasto sit third and Tolima are sixth. Pasto's position means they have genuine top-half ambitions to protect, while Tolima are close enough to the upper reaches that a win here would tighten the gap between the two clubs considerably.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Tolima today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: