Today's game between Deportivo La Guaira and Independiente Rivadavia will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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The Copa Libertadores clash between Deportivo La Guaira and Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Viewers travelling outside their home country can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming platform, allowing them to watch the match as they normally would from home.

Deportivo La Guaira host Independiente Rivadavia in Group C of the Copa Libertadores, with the Venezuelan side desperate to arrest a run of form that has left their continental ambitions hanging by a thread.

La Guaira have not won in five matches across all competitions, drawing each of their last five games. That streak of stalemates has done little to help their standing in the group, and a home defeat to Rivadavia earlier in the campaign made the situation even more uncomfortable.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive from Mendoza sitting at the top of Group C, and they have earned that position. Their 4-1 victory over La Guaira in the reverse fixture was a statement, even if their domestic form since has been mixed.

The Argentine side drew with Fluminense in their most recent Copa Libertadores outing and suffered a league defeat to Union, which suggests they are not untouchable. But they remain the group's pacesetters and will travel to Venezuela with confidence.

For La Guaira, this is a match they must approach with urgency. A third-place finish in the group with the current points gap means their path to the knockout rounds is narrowing with every draw.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the match, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo La Guaira vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Detailed team news for Deportivo La Guaira has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released at this stage.

The same applies to Independiente Rivadavia, with no squad information currently available for the visiting side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their preparations.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo La Guaira's recent form makes for uncomfortable reading. They have drawn all five of their last matches, a run that includes back-to-back goalless and 1-1 draws against Universidad Central in the Venezuelan Primera Division, as well as a 1-1 Copa Libertadores stalemate with Bolivar. Across those five games, La Guaira have scored four goals and conceded four, showing a side that is hard to beat but equally hard to back.

Independiente Rivadavia's last five matches tell a more varied story. They won back-to-back games convincingly, including a 5-1 demolition of Gimnasia Mendoza and that 4-1 victory over La Guaira in this very competition. Since then, results have levelled off, with draws against Aldosivi and Fluminense sandwiching a 2-1 defeat to Union in the Liga Profesional. Rivadavia have scored 12 goals across their last five matches, making them the more potent attacking force in this tie.





Head-to-Head Record

DLG Last match INR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Independiente Rivadavia 4 - 1 Deportivo La Guaira 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came in the Copa Libertadores on April 30, when Independiente Rivadavia won 4-1 at home. That result, which came earlier in this same group stage campaign, gives the Argentine side a commanding head-to-head advantage heading into the return fixture in Caracas.

Standings

In Group C of the Copa Libertadores, Independiente Rivadavia lead the table in first place, while Deportivo La Guaira sit third. The gap in those positions reflects the urgency facing the Venezuelan hosts, who need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo La Guaira vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: