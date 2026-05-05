Today's game between Deportivo Cuenca and San Lorenzo will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Cuenca vs San Lorenzo are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live through Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry coverage of the competition.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a different location, allowing you to access the broadcast you would normally use at home. It is a straightforward way to keep watching while abroad.

Deportivo Cuenca host San Lorenzo in Copa Sudamericana Group D, with the Argentine side travelling to Ecuador looking to extend their grip on top spot in the table.

San Lorenzo arrive in decent continental form. They beat Cuenca 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the group stage and drew 1-1 with Santos FC in Buenos Aires, results that have kept them at the summit of Group D.

Domestically, the picture has been less convincing. A 1-2 defeat to Independiente in the Liga Profesional on May 2 was a setback, though a win at Platense the week before showed they are capable of grinding out results on the road.

Deportivo Cuenca have had a difficult run of it. The Ecuadorian side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding heavily and struggling to impose themselves at either end of the pitch.

They did pick up a 2-1 win over Tecnico Universitario in the Serie A last weekend, which will provide some confidence, but their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been difficult. A goalless draw at Recoleta was the best they could manage in their most recent continental outing.

Cuenca sit second in Group D, one place behind San Lorenzo, and a defeat here would put real pressure on their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. For San Lorenzo, three points would make their position at the top of the group significantly more comfortable.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs San Lorenzo, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Deportivo Cuenca ahead of this fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, no probable lineup has been released, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Lorenzo are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported and no projected XI is available. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo Cuenca have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Tecnico Universitario in the Ecuadorian Serie A on May 2. Earlier in that run, they suffered a 4-1 loss to Mushuc Runa and were beaten 1-3 by Orense, highlighting a vulnerability at the back. Their only Copa Sudamericana outing in this stretch produced a 0-0 draw at Recoleta.

San Lorenzo have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 loss to Independiente in the Liga Profesional on May 2. Their best result in the period was a 1-0 win at Club Atletico Platense on April 25, while a goalless draw with Velez Sarsfield and a 1-1 stalemate with Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana round out a run that shows a side capable of keeping clean sheets but not always finding the net freely.





Head-to-Head Record

DEC Last match SAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Lorenzo 2 - 0 Deportivo Cuenca 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in the Copa Sudamericana on April 17, 2026, when San Lorenzo won 2-0 at home. That result gave the Argentine club a clear advantage heading into this return fixture in Ecuador.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, San Lorenzo currently sit first while Deportivo Cuenca are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: