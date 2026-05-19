Today's game between Deportivo Cuenca and Recoleta will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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Several platforms are carrying the Copa Sudamericana this season, giving viewers in the United States and beyond a range of ways to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Recoleta live. The TV channel and live stream options available for this fixture are listed below.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual coverage area, a VPN may allow you to access your regular streaming service from abroad.

Deportivo Cuenca host Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with both sides knowing that points here carry real weight in the fight to progress.

Cuenca arrive in decent shape. Three wins from their last five matches, including back-to-back victories in Ecuador's Serie A, suggest a side with confidence, even if their continental form has been more cautious.

Recoleta come into this fixture under pressure. Two consecutive defeats in Paraguay's División Profesional have dented their momentum, and they will need a response on the road.

The sides met earlier in this same group stage, playing out a goalless draw. That result leaves the tie open, and both teams will be looking to break the deadlock in the standings.

Cuenca sit second in Group D, with Recoleta a point behind in third. The margin is slim, and a win for either side could reshape the group picture significantly.

For those looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Recoleta, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Recoleta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for Deportivo Cuenca has not been released, and no probable lineup is currently available.

The same applies to Recoleta, with no squad updates or projected XI provided at this stage. Further details will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Deportivo Cuenca head into this match on a strong run of domestic form. They have won three of their last five games, drawing the other two, with both draws coming in the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away to Libertad on May 16, following a 1-0 victory at Guayaquil City the week before. Cuenca have kept clean sheets in three of those five matches, conceding just once across the run, and have scored five goals in total.

Recoleta's recent record is a contrast. They have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, with both defeats coming in the División Profesional. They lost 3-2 to Olimpia on May 15 and 3-2 to Sportivo Ameliano on May 11, conceding six goals across those two games. Their Copa Sudamericana outings have been tighter, including a 1-1 draw with Santos FC and the goalless stalemate against Cuenca in the reverse fixture.





Head-to-Head Record

DEC Last match REC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Recoleta 0 - 0 Deportivo Cuenca 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Deportivo Cuenca and Recoleta have met once in the dataset available, with the reverse fixture in this Copa Sudamericana group stage ending 0-0 on April 29. Recoleta were listed as the home side for that match, meaning Cuenca now have the advantage of playing on their own ground as the two sides meet again.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, Deportivo Cuenca currently sit second and Recoleta third, separated by a narrow margin that makes this fixture a direct contest between two sides chasing the same prize.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Cuenca vs Recoleta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: