LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano live on Fubo or ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Deportivo Alaves host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season reaches its final stretch.

Alaves arrive in form. Quique Sanchez Flores's side have won two of their last three league games, including a shock 1-0 victory over Barcelona on May 13 that ended the champions' hopes of reaching 100 points. That result announced Alaves as a side capable of producing something on any given day, and they backed it up with a win at Real Oviedo four days later.

Sitting 14th in the table, Alaves are not yet entirely comfortable and will want to keep adding points between themselves and the relegation places.

Rayo Vallecano travel to the Basque Country in decent shape. Inigo Perez's side beat Villarreal 2-0 on May 17 and have won three of their last five across all competitions, with their Conference League campaign providing a backdrop of European football that has stretched but also galvanised the squad.

Eighth in LaLiga, Rayo have plenty to play for in terms of finishing position, though back-to-back draws against Valencia and Girona before the Villarreal win suggested some fatigue had crept in at points during the run-in.

Both sides come into this game with something to prove and enough quality to make it competitive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Quique Sanchez Flores names a projected XI of Antonio Sivera; Nahuel Tenaglia, Victor Parada, Ville Koski, Jon Guridi; Angel Perez, Abderrahman Rebbach, Antonio Blanco, Denis Suarez; Antonio Martinez, Ibrahim Diabate. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the hosts.

Inigo Perez is without Luiz Felipe and Ilias Akhomach through injury, while Unai Lopez is suspended and will play no part. Rayo's projected XI reads: Augusto Batalla; Pep Chavarria, Andrei Ratiu, Florian Lejeune, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo, Oscar Valentin, Carlos Martin, Jorge de Frutos; Sergio Camello, Alexandre Zurawski. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Alaves head into this game with three wins from their last five LaLiga outings, recording a W3-D1-L1 record in that run. Their most recent result was a 0-1 win at Real Oviedo on May 17, following the eye-catching 1-0 home victory over Barcelona four days earlier. A 2-1 win over Mallorca in late April shows Alaves can grind out results, though a 2-4 defeat at Athletic Bilbao and a 1-1 draw at Elche illustrate the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Rayo arrive with a W3-D2-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions. The most recent was a 2-0 win over Villarreal on May 17, and before that, wins at Strasbourg in the Conference League and at Getafe in LaLiga showed their ability to perform on the road. Two 1-1 draws against Valencia and Girona sit in the sequence, but Rayo have not lost in five games, scoring seven goals and conceding three across that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa del Rey on January 14, 2026, when Alaves won 2-0 at home. Before that, Rayo claimed a 1-0 LaLiga victory at Vallecas in October 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Alaves have won twice, Rayo twice, with one further Rayo win also on record, and the series is tightly contested with neither side establishing a clear edge over the other.

Standings

In LaLiga, Alaves sit 14th and Rayo are 8th, meaning the hosts need points to maintain a comfortable gap above the drop zone while the visitors have their sights set on finishing as high as possible in the top half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: