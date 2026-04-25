LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Mallorca will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 8:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca are listed below. US viewers can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, with streaming available through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

Deportivo Alaves host Mallorca at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria in a LaLiga fixture that carries serious implications at both ends of the table.

Alaves sit in 18th place and are fighting to preserve their top-flight status. Their recent run has been mixed — they drew 3-3 with Real Sociedad and were held by Osasuna before falling 2-1 to Real Madrid last week, a defeat that keeps them rooted in the drop zone.

Mallorca arrive in better shape. Javier Aguirre's side beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 and claimed a notable 2-1 win over Real Madrid in early April, results that have lifted them to 15th and given them a comfortable cushion above the relegation places.

Striking Vedat Muriqi leads the Mallorca attack and has attracted attention from clubs above them in the table this summer, which gives his performances between now and the end of the season added significance.

For Alaves, the margin for error is almost gone. Luis Garcia Plaza's side must find a way to turn draws into wins if they are to survive, and home form will be critical in the final weeks of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Alaves have one confirmed absentee, with C. Protesoni sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: A. Sivera; V. Parada, Y. Enriquez, J. Otto, A. Perez; N. Tenaglia, D. Suarez, A. Blanco, J. Guridi; A. Martinez, L. Boye.

Mallorca are without Z. Luvumbo and L. Bergstroem through injury, though no suspensions affect the squad. Their projected XI is: L. Roman; M. Valjent, O. Mascarell, P. Maffeo; S. Darder, J. Mojica, Samu, P. Torre, M. Morlanes; V. Muriqi, T. Asano. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Alaves have taken four points from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss at Real Madrid on April 21. They drew 3-3 with Real Sociedad and 2-2 with Osasuna in previous rounds, and their sole win came away at Celta Vigo, where they won 4-3. Alaves have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive fragility.

Mallorca have been in stronger form, collecting three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. They beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 and defeated Real Madrid 2-1 on April 4, with their only loss coming against Elche. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Valencia. Mallorca have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 27, 2025, when Mallorca beat Alaves 1-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five encounters, Mallorca have won twice, Alaves once, with two draws. Goals have been scarce in this fixture — the five matches have produced a combined total of just six goals, and three of those games ended with a one-goal margin or fewer.

Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo Alaves currently sit 18th while Mallorca are in 15th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: