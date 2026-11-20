How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna with a VPN

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. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Mendizorroza

Deportivo Alaves host Deportivo de A Coruna at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine significance for both clubs in the second half of the autumn calendar.

Alaves arrive at this match in inconsistent form, having won just one of their last five games across all competitions. A 6-1 Copa del Rey win over Anaitasuna FT offered some relief, but back-to-back LaLiga defeats to Celta Vigo and Barcelona have exposed vulnerabilities that Quique Sanchez Flores will want to address quickly.

Deportivo de A Coruna, sitting three places above Alaves in the LaLiga table, have shown more resilience in recent weeks. Antonio Hidalgo's side beat Osasuna 2-1 in the league and followed that with a Copa del Rey victory over Auriense, though a 0-0 draw at Espanyol last time out suggests they have not yet found top gear.

The visitors carry a solid recent head-to-head record in this fixture, and their squad depth gives them options in attack. With David Mella and Yeremay Hernandez expected to feature, Deportivo can cause problems on the flanks.

Alaves will lean on Lucas Boye to provide an attacking threat, with Antonio Martinez and Antonio Blanco tasked with controlling the midfield battle. The home side will need a sharp performance to contain a Deportivo side that has scored in four of their last five matches.

Both teams are close enough in the standings that three points here could shift the picture meaningfully in the lower half of the table. Expect a competitive, physical contest with little margin for error on either side.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including live stream options, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

You can live stream Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna using ExpressVPN. Details on how to access the match are listed below.

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