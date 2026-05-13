LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 3:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona are listed below. US viewers have several ways to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you can still access your usual streaming services by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN lets you connect through a server in your home country, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch as normal from abroad.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Mendizorroza to face Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga, arriving as confirmed champions after their title-clinching Clasico victory over Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side sealed back-to-back league titles with a commanding 2-0 win at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick, and Ferran Torres doubled the lead inside 20 minutes to end any lingering suspense in the title race.

For Alaves, this is a chance to sign off the season with some dignity. Sitting 18th in the standings, the hosts have endured a difficult campaign and will be fighting to avoid finishing the season on a low note at home.

Barcelona arrive in Vitoria on the crest of a wave. Gavi and Pedri controlled midfield in the Clasico, Joao Cancelo made history with his own landmark achievement during the title run, and Rashford's loan spell has sparked serious debate about his long-term future at the club.

Alaves have won just once in their last five league outings and drew their most recent match 1-1 against Elche. They will need a significant performance to trouble a Barcelona side that has won five consecutive matches across all competitions.

For Barcelona, this final away trip of the season is a chance to close out the campaign in style. Flick's squad will be relaxed and confident, though rotation is likely given the title has already been secured.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Alaves will be without Luis Boye, Antonio Martinez, and Jon Guridi through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. The projected XI for the hosts lines up as follows: A. Sivera; A. Rebbach, A. Perez, N. Tenaglia, J. Otto; V. Parada, A. Blanco, P. Ibanez; D. Suarez, I. Diabate, A. Manas.

Barcelona travel without Lamine Yamal and Javier Torrents, both sidelined through injury, and carry no suspension concerns. The projected XI for the visitors reads: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, J. Cancelo, G. Martin, P. Cubarsi; D. Olmo, Gavi, Pedri; M. Rashford, Raphinha, R. Lewandowski. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Alaves head into this match in mixed form, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to Elche, while a 2-4 defeat to Athletic Bilbao represents their heaviest loss in that run. They did beat Mallorca 2-1 at home in late April, and a 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad shows they can produce goals. Across the five matches, Alaves have scored nine and conceded ten.

Barcelona's form across the same period is exceptional. They have won all five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just two. Sunday's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid was the most recent, and before that they beat Osasuna 2-1 away and Getafe 2-0 on the road. Their only non-LaLiga result in the run was a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Barcelona have kept two clean sheets in those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the two sides came on 29 November 2025, when Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the league, Barcelona have won all five, scoring ten goals and conceding three. Alaves have yet to take a point from any of those encounters.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Barcelona sit top of the division while Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: