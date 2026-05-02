LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 12:30 PM.

US viewers can watch Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and streaming options are listed below.

Deportivo Alaves host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria in a LaLiga fixture with real stakes at both ends of the table. Alaves sit 16th and remain in a battle to secure their top-flight status, while Athletic occupy 10th and are chasing a strong finish to the campaign.

Alaves arrive at this game in mixed form. They beat Mallorca 2-1 last weekend to claim three points, but that result follows a run that included draws against Real Sociedad and Osasuna and a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid. Luis Garcia Plaza's side need wins, and home advantage makes this a match they cannot afford to waste.

Athletic Bilbao bring their own inconsistency to Vitoria. Ernesto Valverde's side have won just two of their last five LaLiga matches, and their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Questions about the club's future direction are circling too, with reports linking former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic with a move to the Basque Country.

The Basque derby adds an extra layer to proceedings. These two clubs share a regional identity that makes their meetings feel different from a standard LaLiga fixture, and the Mendizorroza crowd will expect a response from Alaves after a difficult run of results.

Athletic have won three of the last five competitive meetings between the sides, though Alaves claimed a 1-0 victory at San Mames earlier this season in September. The reverse fixture is rarely predictable, and that pattern is unlikely to change here.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Alaves have two players listed as unavailable. L. Boye and A. Martinez are both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the home side. No projected XI has been confirmed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Athletic Bilbao are without B. Prados through injury. No suspensions are listed for the visitors, and no projected starting lineup has been confirmed. Further updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Alaves have a W2 D2 L1 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Mallorca on April 25, which ended a run without a victory. Prior to that, they drew 3-3 with Real Sociedad and 2-2 with Osasuna, and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid. Their fifth result in the run was a 4-3 win away at Celta Vigo in March. Across those five fixtures, Alaves scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Athletic Bilbao have a W2 D0 L3 record across their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on April 25. Before that, they beat Osasuna 1-0 to end a two-game losing run that included a 1-2 defeat to Villarreal and a 2-0 loss at Getafe. Their fifth result was a 2-1 win over Real Betis in March. Athletic scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these sides came on September 13, 2025, when Deportivo Alaves won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic claimed a 1-0 home win over Alaves in LaLiga on May 11, 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Athletic hold a three wins to two advantage, with the sides drawing 1-1 at the Mendizorroza in December 2024. Athletic's heaviest win in the dataset came on March 16, 2024, when they beat Alaves 2-0 at San Mames.

Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo Alaves currently sit 16th while Athletic Bilbao are in 10th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: