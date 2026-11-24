How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets have a few distinct ways to tune in, depending on your location and viewing preferences. For those living in the Rocky Mountain region, the game will be broadcast live on Altitude Sports, the primary regional home for Nuggets coverage. Meanwhile, national and alternative regional access is supported through streaming platforms carrying NBC Sports networks, including NBCSN Extra. If you are looking to cut the cord entirely and want a flexible way to catch the action without paying upfront, you can sign up for Fubo's five-day free trial. By activating the trial tonight, you can stream the game live and access both regional sports programming and national feeds, just be sure to manage your subscription before the trial period ends if you do not wish to convert to a paid monthly plan.