Watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 20:20 Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Denver Broncos Team News

The Broncos received mostly good news on the injury front, particularly within their running back group, though one rookie has been sidelined:

J.K. Dobbins (RB) : Good to go. After dealing with a hip issue earlier in the week, he returned as a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday and carries no official injury designation.

RJ Harvey (RB) : Good to go. After sitting out Week 2 with a hamstring injury, Harvey fully participated in practice and will be active to form a 1-2 punch with Dobbins.

Jonah Coleman (RB) : OUT. The rookie running back suffered a severe ankle sprain during Week 2. Despite playing through it to ice the game against Jacksonville, the injury kept him out of practice all week and he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Badie is expected to see elevated snaps in his absence.

Marvin Mims Jr. (WR) : Questionable. Mims missed Week 2 with a foot injury. He was able to return to practice this week in a limited capacity and will likely be a game-time decision.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Head coach Sean McVay’s squad is still managing significant defensive and offensive absences heading to Denver's altitude:

Puka Nacua (WR) : Doubtful. Nacua missed practice all week due to ongoing groin/hip soreness. McVay indicated that while he isn't officially ruled out yet, it is highly unlikely he plays, though expectations are high for his return next week.

Kamren Kinchens (S) : Doubtful. The starting safety did not practice all week due to a hamstring strain and is on track to miss the contest.

Colby Parkinson (TE) : Questionable. Parkinson is managing a knee injury but participated in Friday's light walkthrough. McVay noted he is trending in the right direction to suit up.

Myles Garrett (DE) : OUT. The Rams' marquee defensive edge threat will be unavailable for this matchup, a major loss for their pass-rush unit against Bo Nix.

Aaron Donald (DT) : Ready for action. On a positive note, Donald is fully healthy and primed to see an increased workload to disrupt the interior of Denver's line.

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