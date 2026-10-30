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NFL
Denver BroncosDenver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
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How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Patrick Mahomes vs Bo Nix! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado) in a critical all-AFC West clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

We're set for a monumental AFC West showdown where a Denver (5-2) victory against Kansas City (5-1) would see the hosts capture the division lead. Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix are both looking to shake off early-season passing slumps to secure crucial divisional leverage.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+ / Channel 5

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Both teams released critical updates following Thursday’s practice sessions, revealing shifting dynamics for several star players.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The Chiefs are looking to rebound from a stagnant Week 7 loss to Seattle and are receiving a mixed bag of news regarding Patrick Mahomes' key weapons.

  • Rashee Rice (WR): Trending toward a return. After missing time since the Week 5 bye with a hamstring injury, Rice logged limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Travis Kelce (TE): A fresh concern emerged on Thursday. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Kelce was downgraded to a limited participant due to a lingering ankle issue from Week 6. His Friday designation will be critical.
  • Jaylon Moore (RT): Cleared concussion protocol and has been a full participant. His return shores up an offensive line that struggled in his absence.
  • Mansoor Delane (CB): A late addition to the injury report. The rookie defensive back missed Thursday's practice entirely with a shoulder injury, threatening the depth of the Chiefs' secondary.
  • Kicking Situation: Following Harrison Butker's recent struggles, the Chiefs signed five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker to the practice squad, adding internal pressure to the position.

Denver Broncos Team News

The Broncos are riding a three-game winning streak and have a chance to avenge a brutal 31-10 opening-night defeat to the Chiefs.

Jaylen Waddle & Zach Allen (WR / DL): Received a major boost as both key starters returned to practice on Thursday. Waddle has been battling a chest injury, while Allen was recovering from a hamstring issue. Both logged limited sessions after sitting out Wednesday.

Pat Surtain II (CB): The All-Pro cornerback has progressed well through the week and upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

New Practice Concerns: Running back RJ Harvey (knee) and safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) both suffered setbacks during Thursday's practice and were listed as limited.

Roster Shifts: The Broncos officially placed outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) and running back Tyler Badie (thumb) on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, they activated pass rusher Jonathon Cooper and running back Jonah Coleman.

Denver Broncos
DEN

Form

Kansas City Chiefs
KC

All Games

Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
16
30
Denver Broncos
DEN
W
Denver Broncos
DEN
17
14
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
W
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
17
23
Denver Broncos
DEN
W
San Francisco 49ers
SF
24
14
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Denver Broncos
DEN
30
26
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Matches played5
Points scored114

All Games

Seattle Seahawks
SEA
20
3
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
L
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
22
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
W
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
27
30
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
10
24
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
W
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
33
30
Indianapolis Colts
IND
W
Matches played5
Points scored112

Head to Head

Denver Broncos
Draw
Kansas City Chiefs
3
0
2
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
31
Denver Broncos badge
Denver Broncos
DEN
10
FT
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
13
Denver Broncos badge
Denver Broncos
DEN
20
FT
NFL
Denver Broncos badge
Denver Broncos
DEN
22
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
19
FT
NFL
Denver Broncos badge
Denver Broncos
DEN
38
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
0
FT
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs badge
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
16
Denver Broncos badge
Denver Broncos
DEN
14
FT
104Points scored79

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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