Watch Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:05 Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

This matchup sees rookie quarterback Bo Nix looking to secure his first NFL win, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars aim to extend their active nine-game regular-season winning streak.

The Broncos are looking to quickly regroup after a brutal 31-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Jaguars ride into town high on confidence following a dominant 34-10 routing of the Cleveland Browns.

Denver Broncos Team News

RJ Harvey (RB) (Hamstring) : After missing early week activities, Harvey progressed to a limited participant. He handles a significant share of offensive snaps as Denver's primary receiving back, making his likely availability a massive boost for Bo Nix.

Marvin Mims Jr. (WR) (Foot) : Highly unlikely to play. He has sat out consecutive practice sessions with a foot injury, leaving a major void in Denver’s return game and vertical passing attack.

Jonah Elliss (OLB) (Shoulder) & WR Troy Franklin (Knee) : Both have been full participants and face no restrictions for Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR) (Shoulder) & Foye Oluokun : Both marquee players have been logging limited practice designations but are widely expected to suit up and play.

Jakobi Meyers (WR) (Thumb) & OL Cole Van Lanen (Knee) : Listed as limited earlier in the week, but barring any setbacks, they are on track to be available.

Cristian Braswell (CB) (Knee) : A late addition to the practice report, making his status one to monitor right up until the inactive lists are released.

Useful links

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