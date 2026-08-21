Watch Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

21 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Empower Field at Mile High

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action.

For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on the NFL Network. If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional NBC affiliates; the Green Bay broadcast will be on WGBA-NBC, while the Denver broadcast will air on KUSA-NBC.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, the streaming service Fubo includes the NFL Network and your local NBC affiliates.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers. To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local NBC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers Team News

Broncos fans are eager to see quarterback Bo Nix, who sat out the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons as he continues working his way back from an ankle fracture suffered during last season's playoffs. Nix is expected to play against the Packers and has been fully participating in training camp. He recently took some hits during a highly physical and fiery full-padded practice this week, showing he is ready for live game action.Stream local or national coverage live on Fubo

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the starters will take the field against the Broncos on Friday. After playing just nine snaps and settling for a field goal in their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first-team unit is expected to get at least one full drive. With a joint practice against the Cardinals coming up next week, this may be the final tune-up for the starters before the regular season begins.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks