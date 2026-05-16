Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and St. Louis City will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for DC United vs St. Louis City are listed below.

This match is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone MLS Season Pass. All MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for shows like Ted Lasso or Severance, you can watch this game at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most viewers abroad can access the stream without extra steps. If you are in a country where the content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

DC United host St. Louis City at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries different but pressing stakes for both clubs.

The Black-and-Red come into this game with mixed emotions after a turbulent week. Troy Lesesne's side were beaten 1-3 by Chicago Fire FC in their last outing, a defeat that snapped a run that had included back-to-back wins and two draws across the previous four matches. Home form at Audi Field will need to be a source of points if DC United are to climb from seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Before that loss, the picture looked considerably brighter. DC United had drawn 2-2 with Nashville SC and won 0-2 away at New York City FC, results that showed a team capable of competing across the East. The 3-2 victory over Orlando City and the 4-4 draw with Red Bull New York earlier in the run underlined their attacking output, even if defensive solidity remains a question.

St. Louis City arrive in Washington carrying genuine momentum. Pat Noonan's side have won their last two outings, beating Los Angeles FC 2-1 on May 14 and Colorado Rapids 0-1 on May 10. Those back-to-back wins represent a sharp upturn for a club that had been mired near the foot of the Western Conference.

The turnaround is notable. St. Louis had lost to Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes in the weeks prior, and a US Open Cup win over Chicago Fire FC was the only other positive result in that stretch. Two straight MLS victories suggest Noonan has steadied the ship, though 14th place in the West means the work is far from done.

This fixture pits a DC United side looking to bounce back against a St. Louis team that has found some footing at exactly the right moment. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch DC United vs St. Louis City, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for DC United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

St. Louis City are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DC United have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Chicago Fire FC on May 13, which ended an unbeaten run in the league. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Nashville SC and won 0-2 away at New York City FC. The run also includes a 3-2 victory over Orlando City and a 4-4 draw with Red Bull New York. DC United scored twelve goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

St. Louis City have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC in MLS on May 14, and before that they claimed a 0-1 victory away at Colorado Rapids on May 10. A 2-0 defeat to Austin FC on May 3 and a 2-3 loss to San Jose Earthquakes on April 26 feature in the run, alongside a 1-2 US Open Cup win over Chicago Fire FC on April 30. St. Louis have scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

DCU Last match STL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins St. Louis City 2 - 2 DC United 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two clubs in the provided dataset came on March 24, 2024, when St. Louis City hosted DC United in Major League Soccer and the match ended 2-2. That is the sole head-to-head fixture on record between the two sides.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United currently sit seventh. St. Louis City are placed 14th in the Western Conference ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: