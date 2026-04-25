Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Orlando City will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for DC United vs Orlando City are listed below. This MLS fixture is available to watch on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Fans who already subscribe to Apple TV for its entertainment content have full access to MLS matches at no additional cost. You can stream the game on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

DC United host Orlando City at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer fixture that finds both clubs looking to arrest difficult stretches of form.

DC United arrive at this game without a win in their last three MLS outings. Back-to-back draws against Philadelphia Union and Red Bull New York have at least stopped the bleeding after losses to New England Revolution and FC Dallas, but Troy Lesesne's side remain in the lower half of the Eastern Conference standings.

The 4-4 draw with New York on April 22 will have offered some encouragement in attack, though conceding four goals at home is hardly the platform DC United need to build momentum from.

Orlando City come into this fixture with more confidence. The Lions put four past Charlotte FC last time out, a result that snapped a run of mixed performances including a 6-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC earlier this month.

That heavy loss on the road in California feels like an outlier given how Orlando have performed since. Their US Open Cup win over FC Naples and a competitive draw with Columbus Crew suggest a squad capable of producing when the conditions are right.

Sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference, Orlando will see this trip to Washington as a chance to climb the table at the expense of a DC United side that has struggled for consistency.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch DC United vs Orlando City, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for DC United ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Orlando City have also not yet released team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI confirmed at this stage. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DC United have won none of their last five competitive matches, recording two draws and three losses across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 4-4 against Red Bull New York on April 22, a game that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities despite a productive showing in attack. A 0-4 defeat to FC Dallas on April 4 represents their heaviest result in that run. Across these five matches, DC United have scored nine goals but conceded 11, and they have failed to win in four consecutive MLS games.

Orlando City's last five matches tell a more varied story, with two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-1 victory over Charlotte FC on April 22. A 6-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on April 5 stands as the low point of the sequence, though Orlando have shown a better defensive record in subsequent outings. They have scored six goals and conceded nine across the five-game run, with back-to-back wins in their last two competitive fixtures across MLS and the US Open Cup.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at Audi Field on September 13, 2025, in a Major League Soccer fixture. Orlando City have the stronger record across the last five head-to-head encounters, winning three of those meetings to DC United's one, with one draw. Orlando have been particularly dominant in their own backyard, beating DC United 5-0 in July 2024 and 4-1 in March 2025.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, DC United currently sit 10th while Orlando City are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: