How to watch DC United vs New York City FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 16:00 Audi Field

DC United host New York City FC at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with contrasting motivations on either side of the pitch.

Rene Weiler's DC United arrive in desperate form. Five consecutive MLS defeats, including a 3-0 home loss to Columbus Crew on October 31, have left the Black-and-Red rooted in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with their season effectively over.

NYCFC come in sitting 11th in the East, still with something to play for as the regular season winds down. Pascal Jansen's side drew 1-1 with CF Montreal in their most recent outing, a result that does little to help their postseason push.

The Boys in Blue have been inconsistent through October, mixing wins with draws and defeats, but they remain in the hunt for a postseason place with games running out across the conference.

For DC United, this is a match they simply must win to preserve any lingering dignity in a difficult season. For NYCFC, three points on the road would be a statement result and keep their slim playoff ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch DC United vs New York City FC live.

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