Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for DC United vs Chicago Fire FC are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for shows like Ted Lasso or Severance, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices. Watch live through Apple TV using the link below.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your account to get around any geo-restrictions you may encounter.

DC United host Chicago Fire FC at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

The Black-and-Red come into this game in decent domestic form. Troy Lesesne's side drew 2-2 with Nashville SC in their most recent outing, a result that extended an unbeaten run in MLS that stretches back across several weeks. Their 0-2 win away at New York City FC before that showed they can take points on the road, and Audi Field gives them a real advantage tonight.

Chicago Fire arrive in the capital sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, one place above DC United. Their recent run has been turbulent. Back-to-back MLS defeats to FC Cincinnati — including a 2-3 loss on May 3 — have taken some of the shine off what had been a strong April. The Fire's 5-0 demolition of Sporting Kansas City in late April remains the high-water mark of their season so far.

The Fire's most recent result, a 1-3 defeat to Red Bull New York on May 9, extends a difficult patch heading into this fixture. Three losses from their last four outings across all competitions will sharpen the urgency for Gregg Berhalter's side to rediscover their best form.

With both clubs separated by just one position in the Eastern Conference standings, three points here could shift the picture meaningfully. DC United will look to use home advantage, while Chicago will be eager to arrest a run that has started to threaten their early-season momentum.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch DC United vs Chicago Fire FC, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for DC United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Chicago Fire FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DC United have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on May 10, and before that they claimed a 0-2 win away at New York City FC on May 3. The run also includes a 3-2 victory over Orlando City, a 4-4 draw with Red Bull New York, and a goalless draw with Philadelphia Union. DC United scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Chicago Fire have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Red Bull New York in MLS on May 9. Before that, they lost 2-3 to FC Cincinnati on May 3, fell 1-2 to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup on April 30, and beat Sporting Kansas City 5-0 in the league on April 26. They also drew 3-3 with FC Cincinnati on April 18. Chicago scored ten goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 15, 2026, when Chicago Fire FC hosted DC United in MLS — DC United won that fixture 2-1. Before that, DC United suffered a heavy 1-7 defeat at home to Chicago in MLS on June 7, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, DC United hold the advantage with three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw, including a 1-2 DC United victory in September 2024 and a 1-1 draw at Audi Field in May 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United currently sit fifth while Chicago Fire FC are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: