Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and CF Montreal will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for DC United vs CF Montreal are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026, with all content included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

DC United host CF Montreal at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine implications for both clubs in the standings.

Rene Weiler's side sit eighth in the East, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. Their last two results tell the story well: a 1-3 defeat to Chicago Fire FC was followed by a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City, and DC United have struggled to string results together at home when they need them most.

The positives are still there. Back-to-back wins over New York City FC and Orlando City earlier in May showed this squad is capable of competing, but the Black-and-Red need more consistency if they are to push into the top six and stay in the playoff conversation.

CF Montreal arrive in the capital sitting 12th in the East, four places below their hosts and deep in the kind of mid-table drift that can define or derail a season. Philippe Eullaffroy's side lost 0-2 to Chicago Fire FC in their most recent outing, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers and a 2-0 win over Orlando City.

Montreal's form across competitions has been mixed. A 5-0 Canadian Championship win over Calgary Blizzard offered a confidence boost between league games, but the broader MLS picture remains unconvincing for a club that needs points to climb away from the lower half of the conference.

Both teams have reason to want the three points here. For DC United, it is about building on home advantage and pulling clear of the bottom half. For Montreal, a win in Washington would represent exactly the kind of away result that can shift a season's momentum.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch DC United vs CF Montreal, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

DC United head coach Rene Weiler has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. No projected XI is available at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

CF Montreal are in a similar position under Philippe Eullaffroy. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed for the visitors. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad information from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DC United have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City, which followed a 1-3 defeat to Chicago Fire FC that snapped a promising unbeaten run. That run had included a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC and a 0-2 away win at New York City FC, as well as a 3-2 victory over Orlando City. DC United scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five outings, a return that points to a side with attacking intent but defensive vulnerabilities.

CF Montreal have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC, which came after a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers and a 2-0 win over Orlando City. A 5-0 Canadian Championship victory over Calgary Blizzard sits in the run alongside a 3-1 MLS defeat to Atlanta United. Montreal have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, though their two MLS losses represent the more relevant barometer heading into this game.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 when CF Montreal hosted DC United in August 2025. Before that, the sides played out a goalless draw at Audi Field in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the record is evenly poised, with neither side able to establish clear dominance. DC United claimed a 1-0 win at home in March 2024, while Montreal ran out 4-2 winners at their ground two months later. The series also includes a 0-1 DC United victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup, making this a fixture that has rarely produced a comfortable winner.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United sit eighth and CF Montreal are placed 12th. Both clubs are within reach of the playoff positions, but neither can afford to fall further behind with the season progressing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: