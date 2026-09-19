Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:25 AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) in a NFC East divisional showdown, during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Team News

Both teams suffered narrow divisional losses in Week 1, the Cowboys falling 28-20 to the New York Giants and the Commanders losing a 24-22 nail-biter to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The big story for Dallas centers on their defense, which is missing two critical starters who were injured against the Giants. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has adjusted the depth chart to cope with these absences.

Malik Hooker (S) - OUT : Hooker fractured his forearm in Week 1 and underwent surgery. P.J. Locke is expected to step up and see increased snaps alongside Caleb Downs in the secondary.

DeMarvion Overshown (LB) - OUT : The starting middle linebacker strained his hamstring in the opener. While he will avoid injured reserve, the Cowboys have elevated practice squad depth to compensate for his short-term absence.

Dorance Armstrong (EDGE) - AVAILABLE : In a massive boost to the pass rush, leading edge rusher Dorance Armstrong returns to action this week after serving a Week 1 suspension. He will join a defensive front anchored by new contract signee Quinnen Williams and veteran Kenny Clark.

Ajani Cornelius (OT) & James Houston (OLB) - AVAILABLE : Both players practiced fully at the end of the week and carry no injury designations for Sunday.

Injured Reserve Notes : Starting guard Tyler Smith remains sidelined on IR with a thumb injury.

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders, under head coach Dan Quinn, face a massive challenge as they travel to Arlington without their top defensive communicator.

Frankie Luvu (LB) - OUT : The veteran linebacker, defensive field general, and team captain was ruled out after suffering a groin/hamstring strain against the Eagles. Kain Medrano is projected to see extended playing time in the rotation.

Chig Okonkwo (TE) - OUT : The starting tight end left Week 1 early with a groin/hamstring issue and has officially been sidelined for Week 2.

Javon Kinlaw (DT) - QUESTIONABLE : Kinlaw missed practice time during the week due to a back injury, making his status on the interior defensive line one to watch right up until kickoff.

Jayden Daniels (QB) - HEALTHY : The 25-year-old quarterback enters the game fully healthy. He flashed his signature dual-threat capability in Week 1, and the Commanders plan to lean heavily on his rushing ability to pressure a vulnerable Cowboys run defense that allowed 165 yards on the ground last week.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks