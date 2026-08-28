Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

28 Aug 2026 - 20:00 AT&T Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NFL preseason matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) at AT&T Stadium.

How to watch and live stream Cowboys vs Saints

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national streams, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Dallas broadcast will be available on KTVT-CBS, while fans in the New Orleans area can tune in via WVUE-FOX.

For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple streaming options, including ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the local broadcasts without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local CBS and FOX affiliates, and also includes ESPN Unlimited within all of its plans. You can also test out Fubo and watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local CBS or FOX station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints Match Preview

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, who is making his return to Dallas to face his former team, announced that his starters will sit out the preseason finale. Moore stated that the starters logged 145 combined snaps during their three recent joint practices (which included sessions against the Cowboys and Rams) and have gotten all the physical and mental preparation they need for Week 1. Fans can also expect a chippy environment, as both the Saints and Cowboys were recently fined $500,000 each for fighting during their joint practice last week.

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The pressure is heavily on veteran quarterback Sam Howell as the Cowboys close out the preseason. Howell was originally signed to be Dak Prescott's primary backup, but rookie Joe Milton III has exploded onto the scene, throwing three touchdowns in the first half of last week's win over the Cardinals. Howell, who threw an interception last week, is expected to get plenty of snaps on Friday to try and secure his spot on the depth chart before final roster cuts.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks