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NFL
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How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Can Arizona keep their AT&T Stadium streak intact? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, as well as kick-off time and team news

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Arizona may only be 2-5, but both of their victories this season did come on the road and they've NEVER lost at AT&T Stadium before. Following last week's 38-21 win against Philadelphia, the Cowboys (3-4) now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

Stream on FOX for FREE with a 5 day Fubo trialStart trial

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

The initial mid-week practice reports highlight major health concerns for both squads, particularly along Arizona's lines and inside Dallas' passing game and defense.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Arizona turned in a massively loaded report with 9 players missing practice completely on Wednesday:

Did Not Participate (DNP)

  • Walter Nolen III (DL): Dealing with a significant ankle injury; head coach Mike LaFleur indicated he would not practice early in the week.
  • Elijah Wilkinson (RT) & Jon Gaines II (RG): Wilkinson (knee) and Gaines (ankle) both missed practice, threatening the stability of the right side of an already heavily depleted offensive line.
  • Tyler Allgeier (RB): Sidelined with a toe injury.
  • Zaven Collins (LB): Missed due to an illness.
  • Budda Baker (S), Isaac Seumalo (OL), Josh Sweat (LB), Mack Wilson Sr. (LB): All granted veteran rest days, though Wilson is also nursing a minor knee issue.

Limited Participants

Jeremiyah Love (RB): The No. 3 overall pick returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Michael Wilson (WR): Wore a yellow non-contact jersey due to sore ribs but indicated the move was strictly a precaution.

Carson Beck (QB): Limited with a back issue, remaining the emergency option behind starter Jacoby Brissett.

Max Melton (CB), Kei'Trel Clark (CB), Andrew Wingard (S): All limited with various ailments (knee, illness, and knee respectively).

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Dallas held a lighter walkthrough, leaving their primary statuses as estimations, but they brought several high-profile additions to the report:

Did Not Participate (DNP)

  • KaVontae Turpin (WR): Sidelined due to a ribs injury.
  • Dee Winters (LB): Missed practice with a calf issue.

Limited Participants

  • George Pickens (WR): Listed with both shoulder and hamstring concerns following heavy usage on Monday Night Football.
  • Quinnen Williams (DT): A major new addition to the report, limited by a hamstring tweak.
  • Caleb Downs (DB): The rookie defensive standout was limited with an ankle issue.
  • Drew Shelton (OT): Limited with a hamstring strain.

Full Participants (Roster Reinforcements)

  • P.J. Locke (S) & Marist Liufau (OLB): In massive news for the defense, Locke (returning from a Week 2 foot injury) and Liufau (returning from a fractured preseason forearm) were both full participants and are trending toward activation off Injured Reserve.
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Form

Arizona Cardinals
ARZ

All Games

Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
21
38
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
23
13
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
L
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
L
Houston Texans
HOU
30
34
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
31
34
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
L
Matches played5
Points scored132

All Games

Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
16
30
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
18
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
W
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
21
45
Detroit Lions
DET
L
New York Giants
NYG
36
24
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
San Francisco 49ers
SF
36
30
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Matches played5
Points scored109

Head to Head

Dallas Cowboys
Draw
Arizona Cardinals
1
0
4
NFL Preseason
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
13
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
34
FT
NFL
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
17
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
27
FT
NFL
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
28
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
FT
NFL
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
22
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
25
FT
NFL Preseason
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
19
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
FT
105Points scored112
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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