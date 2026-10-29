How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Can Arizona keep their AT&T Stadium streak intact? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time
The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Arizona may only be 2-5, but both of their victories this season did come on the road and they've NEVER lost at AT&T Stadium before. Following last week's 38-21 win against Philadelphia, the Cowboys (3-4) now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Team News
The initial mid-week practice reports highlight major health concerns for both squads, particularly along Arizona's lines and inside Dallas' passing game and defense.
Arizona Cardinals Team News
Arizona turned in a massively loaded report with 9 players missing practice completely on Wednesday:
Did Not Participate (DNP)
- Walter Nolen III (DL): Dealing with a significant ankle injury; head coach Mike LaFleur indicated he would not practice early in the week.
- Elijah Wilkinson (RT) & Jon Gaines II (RG): Wilkinson (knee) and Gaines (ankle) both missed practice, threatening the stability of the right side of an already heavily depleted offensive line.
- Tyler Allgeier (RB): Sidelined with a toe injury.
- Zaven Collins (LB): Missed due to an illness.
- Budda Baker (S), Isaac Seumalo (OL), Josh Sweat (LB), Mack Wilson Sr. (LB): All granted veteran rest days, though Wilson is also nursing a minor knee issue.
Limited Participants
• Jeremiyah Love (RB): The No. 3 overall pick returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
• Michael Wilson (WR): Wore a yellow non-contact jersey due to sore ribs but indicated the move was strictly a precaution.
• Carson Beck (QB): Limited with a back issue, remaining the emergency option behind starter Jacoby Brissett.
• Max Melton (CB), Kei'Trel Clark (CB), Andrew Wingard (S): All limited with various ailments (knee, illness, and knee respectively).
Dallas Cowboys Team News
Dallas held a lighter walkthrough, leaving their primary statuses as estimations, but they brought several high-profile additions to the report:
Did Not Participate (DNP)
- KaVontae Turpin (WR): Sidelined due to a ribs injury.
- Dee Winters (LB): Missed practice with a calf issue.
Limited Participants
- George Pickens (WR): Listed with both shoulder and hamstring concerns following heavy usage on Monday Night Football.
- Quinnen Williams (DT): A major new addition to the report, limited by a hamstring tweak.
- Caleb Downs (DB): The rookie defensive standout was limited with an ankle issue.
- Drew Shelton (OT): Limited with a hamstring strain.
Full Participants (Roster Reinforcements)
- P.J. Locke (S) & Marist Liufau (OLB): In massive news for the defense, Locke (returning from a Week 2 foot injury) and Liufau (returning from a fractured preseason forearm) were both full participants and are trending toward activation off Injured Reserve.
Form
All Games
All Games
Head to Head
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks