Today's game between Czechia and South Africa will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Czechia vs South Africa is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. Spanish-language viewers can also tune in via Telemundo. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Czechia and South Africa meet at Atlanta Stadium on June 18 in a Group A fixture that both sides desperately need to win. Neither team got off to the start they wanted in their opening games, and the stakes could scarcely be higher for two nations already staring at early elimination.

The Czech Republic fell to a 2-1 defeat against South Korea in Guadalajara, conceding twice in the final quarter after Ladislav Krejci's header had given them the lead. Miroslav Koubek's side showed defensive vulnerability and struggled to hold their shape after making a triple substitution at 64 minutes, and Patrik Schick was largely anonymous before being withdrawn at the same time.

Bafana Bafana's evening in Mexico City was worse. South Africa lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico, and the damage extended beyond the scoreline. Red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane mean Hugo Broos must reshuffle his midfield for this match, with both players suspended.

Despite the suspensions, South Africa still carry genuine attacking threat. Burnley striker Lyle Foster leads the line with relentless pressing and smart link-up play, while 21-year-old Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng offers pace and unpredictability from wide positions. Everything in midfield runs through Teboho Mokoena, whose ability to dictate tempo will be critical.

For the Czechs, Schick must rediscover his form after a quiet opener. The Bayer Leverkusen forward scored 16 Bundesliga goals last season and remains the team's primary threat. West Ham's Tomas Soucek had a header disallowed against South Korea and will be hungry to make his mark, while Lyon playmaker Pavel Sulc needs to find more space between the lines.

This is a match that Group A's bottom two cannot afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Czechia vs South Africa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miroslav Koubek has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for the Czech Republic. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hugo Broos faces a more pressing selection problem. Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards in the opening defeat to Mexico, forcing changes to South Africa's midfield. No further injury information has been confirmed at this stage, and the projected XI will be updated as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 S. Sithole

11 T. Zwane

Form

Czechia arrive at this fixture with three wins and one defeat from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to South Korea at the World Cup on June 12, a match in which they led before conceding twice late on. Prior to the tournament, they beat Guatemala 3-1 and Kosovo 2-1 in friendlies, and secured back-to-back 2-2 draws against Denmark and Ireland in World Cup qualification — results that counted as wins on their record. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded 7.

South Africa head into this match having lost two of their last five, with one draw and one win. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 defeat to Mexico on June 11. Before that, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in a friendly and drew 0-0 with Nicaragua. They lost 2-1 to Panama in March and drew 1-1 in the reverse friendly against the same opponents. Across the five matches, Bafana Bafana scored just 2 goals and conceded 5.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Czechia and South Africa in the provided records. This fixture represents a rare meeting between the two nations on the international stage.

Standings

In Group A, Czechia sit third and South Africa fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: