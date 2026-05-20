Today's game between Cusco FC and Independiente Medellin will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Cusco FC vs Independiente Medellin are listed below. The match is available to watch across several platforms depending on your location.

Cusco FC host Independiente Medellin in Group A of the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs knowing the stakes are clear at this stage of the group phase.

Cusco arrive at this fixture under pressure. The Peruvian side have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Sport Boys in the Peruvian Primera Division, a result that did little to lift confidence ahead of this continental test.

Medellin, by contrast, carry genuine momentum into this game. The Colombian club beat Cusco 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this month, and they head into this match having won two of their last five games. That first-leg victory gives them a psychological edge as the tie resumes.

In the group table, Medellin sit third and Cusco fourth, meaning the home side need a result to keep their Libertadores hopes alive. A second consecutive defeat to the same opponent would put their qualification prospects in serious doubt.

Cusco will need to find an attacking spark they have struggled to produce recently. They have drawn three of their last five matches, which tells a story of a side that grinds out points without ever quite controlling games.

Medellin have been tight at the back in this competition and will look to frustrate the hosts before finding openings on the counter. Their 1-0 wins over Fortaleza FC in the domestic cup show a side comfortable winning without needing to dominate.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cusco FC vs Independiente Medellin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Cusco FC is not yet available, with no injury or suspension information currently listed and no projected XI confirmed ahead of the match. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Independiente Medellin are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data available. Further details will be provided when released by the club.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cusco FC head into this match without a win in five games, a run that includes three draws and two defeats. Their last victory feels a distant memory right now. They drew 1-1 with both Los Chankas and Estudiantes in that stretch, and were beaten 1-0 by Independiente Medellin in the reverse Copa Libertadores fixture. Across those five games, Cusco scored five goals and conceded five, a record that points to a side lacking defensive solidity as much as attacking punch.

Medellin's recent form is more mixed but trends in a positive direction. They won three and drew one of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Aguilas Doradas in the Colombian Primera A. Back-to-back 1-0 wins over Fortaleza FC in the domestic cup either side of that league setback show a team capable of grinding out results when it matters. They have conceded just twice in their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

CUS Last match IME 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Independiente Medellin 1 - 0 Cusco FC 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to one meeting in the available data, and it went Medellin's way. They beat Cusco 1-0 at home in the Copa Libertadores on May 1, a result that set the tone for this return leg. Cusco will need to overturn that deficit if they are to shift the balance of the tie.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Independiente Medellin sit third and Cusco FC are fourth, making this a direct contest between two sides fighting to keep their qualification ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cusco FC vs Independiente Medellin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: