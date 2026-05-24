Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States via DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and CNBC. Subscribers can watch live through their respective platforms using the options listed below.

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture that pits the champions of England against a south London side still finding their feet under Oliver Glasner. The Gunners arrive as title winners, while Palace have spent much of the campaign looking over their shoulder at the lower reaches of the table.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in formidable shape. Four wins from their last five matches, including a Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, confirm that Arsenal's standards have not slipped after securing the title. The club is now preparing for a Champions League final against PSG, adding further weight to what remains of this domestic campaign.

For Palace, the picture is considerably more complicated. Glasner's team have taken just two points from their last three Premier League outings, and their only win in recent weeks came in the Conference League rather than domestically. A heavy defeat to Manchester City sits prominently in their recent memory.

Arsenal's squad depth has been tested across a long season, though the returns from injury and the continued development of young talents have kept Arteta's options broad. The Premier League title confirmed, the manager will still demand a professional performance from his side on the road.

Palace, for their part, will draw on home support at Selhurst Park — a ground that has historically made life uncomfortable for visiting sides. Glasner will need his team to rediscover the sharpness that has too often deserted them in the closing weeks of the season.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Chris Richards, and Edward Nketiah through injury as Crystal Palace prepare for this fixture. No suspensions are currently in place for the hosts. Glasner's projected XI is expected to feature Dean Henderson in goal, with a back line of Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix, and Jaydee Canvot. Will Hughes, Yeremy Pino, Daniel Munoz, Brennan Johnson, Justin Devenny, and Jefferson Lerma are set to feature in midfield and wide areas, with Joergen Strand Larsen leading the attack.

Mikel Arteta has injury concerns of his own, with Jurrien Timber and Ben White both sidelined for Arsenal. No Arsenal players are suspended. The projected Arsenal XI has David Raya starting in goal, supported by a defence that includes Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera. Martin Zubimendi and Christian Noergaard are expected to anchor the midfield, with Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli providing width. Viktor Gyoekeres leads the line, with Max Dowman also named in the projected side — though Dowman was not called up by England for their recent preparation camp, suggesting his club commitments remain the priority.

Form

Crystal Palace arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Their sole victory came against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, and they have failed to win any of their last three Premier League matches. Back-to-back 3-0 defeats, to Manchester City and Bournemouth, bookend a run that also includes draws against Brentford and Everton, both finishing 2-2. Palace have scored six goals across those five matches and conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern Glasner ahead of facing the league's title winners.

Arsenal's form stands in sharp contrast. Arteta's side have won four of their last five matches, dropping points only in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League — a result that ultimately proved sufficient across the tie. The Gunners beat Burnley 1-0 in their most recent outing, following wins over West Ham, Atletico Madrid, and Fulham, the latter a commanding 3-0 victory. Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in that run and conceded just twice across all five games, demonstrating a defensive solidity that complements their title-winning credentials.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these sides have been dominated by Arsenal. The most recent encounter saw Arsenal win 1-0 at home in the Premier League in October 2025, and before that, Crystal Palace were beaten 5-1 at Selhurst Park in December 2024 — a result that underlined the gulf between the sides at that point in the season. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Arsenal have won three times, with one draw and one defeat, and they have outscored Palace by a considerable margin. Palace's best result in the recent series was a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in April 2025.

Standings

The table tells the story of this fixture clearly: Arsenal sit top of the Premier League as champions, while Crystal Palace are 15th, a position that reflects a season spent navigating the pressures of mid-table rather than challenging at either end.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: