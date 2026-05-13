How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 10:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via TUDN.

If you are travelling outside your home country, a VPN may allow you to access your usual streaming service. Connect to a server in your home region and log in as normal to watch the match.

Cruz Azul host CD Guadalajara at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the Clausura race enters its decisive stretch.

Cruz Azul arrive in strong shape. Three wins from their last five Liga MX outings have cemented their place in the top half of the Clausura standings, and their home record gives them a platform to push on. This is a side that has found a way to win when it matters.

Chivas come into this game off the back of a morale-boosting result. They beat Tigres 2-0 in their most recent outing, a result that snapped a difficult run and reminded the Liga MX of what this squad is capable of producing. Guadalajara have history in these fixtures, and their supporters will arrive with belief.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds further edge to the occasion. Cruz Azul have won four of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory at this ground in February and a 3-2 win in December. Chivas have not beaten their opponents in this series since a goalless draw in November 2025, and reversing that trend is the challenge facing them here.

In the Clausura table, Cruz Azul sit third while Guadalajara are second, meaning this is a direct meeting between two sides separated by a single position. The outcome could have a meaningful bearing on where both clubs finish.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Cruz Azul ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

CD Guadalajara are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been provided. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cruz Azul head into this match with three wins and two draws from their last five Liga MX outings, a record that reflects a squad in steady, confident form. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Atlas, following a 2-3 win against the same opponents a week earlier. Sandwiched between those results was a dominant 4-1 defeat of Necaxa, though back-to-back draws against Queretaro FC and Tijuana in mid-April showed some inconsistency. Across those five matches, Cruz Azul scored nine goals and conceded six, a tally that points to a team capable of both scoring freely and absorbing pressure.

CD Guadalajara come into this game with two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga MX fixtures, a mixed but ultimately encouraging picture. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Tigres, which ended a run that had included consecutive goalless draws against Tijuana and Necaxa. The 5-0 demolition of Puebla in April remains the standout result of that period, demonstrating the attacking quality Chivas can produce on their day. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Cruz Azul won 2-1 at Estadio Banorte in Liga MX. That result continued a dominant run for the hosts in this fixture: across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul have won four times, with the only exception a goalless draw played at Guadalajara's ground in November 2025. The series has produced 11 goals in total, with Cruz Azul accounting for the majority of them, including a 3-2 win in December 2025 and a 2-1 victory away from home in August 2025. Chivas have not beaten Cruz Azul in any of the last five meetings.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Cruz Azul sit third and CD Guadalajara are second, making this a direct contest between two clubs competing for the same upper bracket positions. The Apertura table shows Cruz Azul also placed third, with Guadalajara in sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: